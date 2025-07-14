Oyster Bay raises nearly $100K with 24-hour lacrosse game

The Town of Oyster Bay hosted a 24-hour lacrosse game that raised nearly $100,000 for charity.

The Town of Oyster Bay held its annual “Shootout for Soldiers” event to benefit veterans and active-duty military personnel.

The opening face-off took place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9, and the game came to a close the following day. The 24-hour lacrosse benefit at the Field of Dreams Athletic Complex in Massapequa featured a special ceremony from the Long Island Air Force Association as well as a parachute landing by the “All Veterans Group,” who delivered the game’s official ball.

“’Shootout for Soldiers’ is an incredible organization that benefits our veterans and active duty service members through one of the most beloved sports on all of Long Island,” Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. “As we all know, freedom is not free, and therefore, 23 brave Vietnam War veterans were honored and presented with commemorative medals for their service to our nation during the game.”

Funds from the event went toward several organizations, including the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund, the Air Force Association, the Army Ranger Lead the Way Fund and the Warrior Ranch Foundation. According to the town, the lacrosse game raised nearly $100,000 this year and has provided over $1.5 million to charities since being founded in 2014.

“Shootout for Soldiers” is a nationwide initiative that uses lacrosse as a platform to support American veterans and strengthen local communities.

National Grid had 20 employees participating in the lacrosse game. Bryan Gray, an Army veteran and National Grid team organizer, said he was proud to play in the charity game.

“With many of us being veterans or still serving in the reserves, we understand the importance of events like this,” he said.

Saladino thanked “Shootout for Soldiers” and the players for their participation in Wednesday’s event.