National Grid union approves contract with 4% annual wage increase, ends long, tense negotiations

After months of uncertainty, National Grid workers officially have a new contract.

The union representing roughly 1,200 National Grid employees who work in Long Island’s natural gas and power plants, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, or IBEW, Local 1049, voted 590-90 to approve a new contract Friday evening.

The successful vote ends a months-long contract negotiation period where employees found themselves temporarily without a contract in February, voting down a previous tentative agreement 617-252 on March 6 and on the verge of a strike multiple times.

“This is an agreement that I have been able to endorse. The negotiating committee as a whole has endorsed this new agreement,” said Pat Guidice, the union’s business manager, who did not endorse the first tentative agreement union membership voted down. “It’s a good agreement.”

Guidice said the new four-year contract includes a 4% yearly wage increase across the length of the contract, a reduction in out-of-pocket healthcare costs, and improvements in 401 (k) and life insurance policies.

He said the first tentative agreement, which members voted down, included only a 3% annual wage increase.

“We were able to increase that by a full percentage point each year,” Guidice said, emphasizing that as a significant accomplishment of the bargaining period between the February and March tentative agreements. “That means a lot to the average worker. That’s more money in their pocket. It keeps their wages current and means future wage increases in future contracts are compounded on a higher rate of pay.”

Despite the contract improvements, Guidice said, he and some of his members were disappointed that National Grid did not agree to increase employee pensions, which he said have not been updated in over 20 years, and did not agree to a healthcare plan the union had proposed, which, according to Guidice, would have saved both union members and National Grid money. Both were significant points of contention throughout the negotiations.

“The employer fell short on their obligation to save money on healthcare, and they certainly fell short on helping people improve their lives in retirement,” Guidice said. “But, it’s a good agreement. It’s a fair agreement. We just fell short on some of our goals.”

“I want to extend our sincere gratitude to the labor unions, elected officials and members of the community who stood by us throughout this process,” he added, referencing a March rally where roughly a dozen labor leaders and bipartisan officials, like State Senator Mario Mattera, State Assembly Member Michaelle Solages and both of the island’s county executives, spoke in support of the union before the final week of bargaining. “Their solidarity and support played a critical role in helping us reach this resolution, and we are proud to have them by our side.”

“From the moment negotiations started, our membership’s well-being was our foremost priority,” Guidice said. “We’re pleased to see that our membership voted in favor of the new deal.”