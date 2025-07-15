East Williston to hold throwback concert on village green Friday night

People gathered on the village green at the East Williston village concert in June.

Classic rock and outdoor music fans have a new venue: The East Williston Village Green.

Time Passages, a classic rock band playing covers from the ’60s to the present, will perform on the village green, located behind the village hall on East Williston Avenue, on July 18 at 7:00 p.m.

“It’s just a nice, informal summer Friday,” said East Williston Mayor Bonnie Parente. “No one has to schedule it in advance. You don’t have to buy a ticket. You don’t have to tell us you’re coming.”

There will be an empanada truck and likely an ice cream truck at Friday’s concert, Parente and Village Clerk Joanna Palumbo. Food trucks will start selling at 6:00 p.m.

This concert marks the last in the village’s first summer concert series. The previous concert on June 27 was with a Billy Joel tribute band, Pat Farrell & The Cold Spring Harbor Duo.

“Our village clerk saw an opportunity to bring our residents together on summer evenings,” Parente said. “We have such a beautiful, open, green space where you could have a concert, so we took advantage.”

The bands playing are local to the area, Palumbo said. Palumbo said she arranged for the Billy Joel tribute band to play on June 27 because she knew Pat Farrell, the lead singer, as the Lake Success village clerk. Time Passages regularly plays at Westbury Arts’ summer concert series.

Local businesses and organizations have sponsored the concerts, Parente said.

Sponsors include Hildebrandt’s Diner, Weigand Brothers Funeral Homes, Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Albert Zolezzi Auto Body and the Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens.

Parente and Palumbo said they hope to continue the concert series next year and encourage residents to come out, meet each other and enjoy the evening with a local band.

“It’s a great thing to do on a Friday night with your neighbors without having to overplan your schedule,” Parente said. “Bring your family, bring a bottle of wine.”

