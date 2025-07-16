Footloose sparkles at The Engeman in Northport

If the Fourth of July didn’t give you enough sparkle this summer, head over to Footloose The Musical at The Engeman Theater in Northport for dazzling songs, blazing choreography, captivating characters and a searing story ine. But beware, this lively score featuring “Footloose,” “Almost Paradise,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” “Somebody’s Eyes” and “Holding Out for a Hero” will eject you from your seat to dance and sing along without inhibitions, which is precisely the message of this scintillating show.

Footloose The Musical is based on the 1984 film of the same name, adapted for the stage by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie with music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. Footloose opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on October 22, 1998, and ran until July 2, 2000, receiving several Tony Award nominations, including Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score and Best Choreography. The film starring Kevin Bacon, John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest and Sarah Jessica Parker was a box office success, with songs “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and “Let’s Hear It for the Boys” by Deniece Williams nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

The Footloose storyline centers around teenager, Ren McCormick, who moved with his mom, Ethel, from their home in Chicago to rural Bomont, Texas where his Aunt Lulu and Uncle Wes offered them a place to stay after his father abandoned him. Ren has trouble fitting into this much slower-paced town with its strict ordinances against dancing put into effect by Reverend Shaw Moore and the town council after a tragic car accident that took the lives of several teenagers, including the reverend’s son. Ren keeps getting into trouble as he bucks the no-dancing ordinance.

He is immediately attracted to the preacher’s daughter, Ariel Moore, which creates further friction with her dad. Ariel has been rebelling against her father’s excessive strictness, a response to his son’s death. The preacher’s wife, Vi, is supportive of her daughter but has drifted apart from her husband and rarely expresses herself. Ariel is dating the town bad boy, Chuck Cranston, who is always ready for a fight.

When Chuck confronts Ren, Willard Hewitt, a slow-witted hick with a good heart, comes to Ren’s defense. Willard has fallen for Ariel’s best friend Rusty, and though the feeling is mutual, the two are shy around each other. Ren confronts Reverand Moore and the town council with a movement to lift the ban on dancing, which stirs up conflict.

Tommy Ranieri has directed Footloose The Musical multiple times, and now he comes home to Long Island, where he has created a non-stop joy ride at The Engeman Theater. Just as dance shakes up Bomont, Trent Soyster’s choreography explodes onstage, sending exhilarating waves throughout the audience. Tanner Gleeson as Ren McCormick brilliantly executes Soyster’s choreography. We are enthralled with Gleeson’s high energy right from the start and when he lends his powerful tenor to “Can’t Stand Still,” we believe him. Karina Gallagher is the magnetic and rebellious Ariel Moore, replete with a soaring mezzo-soprano. Gleeson and Gallagher are charismatic together in this Footloose production, and their duet on “Almost Paradise” takes your breath away.

Brooks Andrew infuses the right dose of nastiness into bad boy bully Chuck Cranston, and his tenor on “The Girl Gets Around” impresses. Grace Ellis Solomon commands the stage as Ariel’s best friend Rusty. Solomon’s vocals are all showstoppers. Her “Let’s Hear It for the Boys” is infectious with a final note that hits the stratosphere. A big shout out to Rusty’s friends Urleen (Olivia Hellman) and Wendy Jo (Channing Weir), who are outstanding on songs like “Somebody’s Eyes.”

Solomon’s scenes with Ryan Bronston playing the scattered-but-sweet Willard Hewitt are adorable and comical. Bronston shows off his talent with a bouncy rendition of “Mama Says” expertly backed by Bickle (Carson Zoch), Garvin (Isaiah Baston), Jeter (Connor Barton) and Ren. Baston must get honorable mention for his stage presence and fluid dancing.

Dan Fenaughty is a strong presence as Reverand Shaw Moore, whose tragedy has closed him off, causing him to rule both family and the town in Footloose with an iron hand. Fenaughty’s vocals are emotional and riveting through “Heaven Help Me” and the reprise of “Can You Find it in Your Heart.” Larissa Klinger as the preacher’s wife, Vi Moore, shows the pain of a mother who has lost her son and must deal as best she can with her mourning family. Jennifer Byrne is superb as Ethel McCormick, Ren’s mother who is trying to keep it together for her son. Klinger and Byrne’s duet on “Learning to Be Silent” is poignant and moving.

Music Director Cole P. Abod and the band keep this dynamic score electrifying from start to finish. Dustin Cross’ costume design is colorful ’80s retro with splashes of sequins thrown in for good measure. Jeff Knaggs’ wig and makeup design punctuates each character’s personality.

Kyle Dixon has transformed The Engeman stage into rural Bomont, Texas with a wooden set, vintage pendant fixtures and a movable wooden staircase and balcony that glide in and out to represent scene changes in the Footloose production. The lighting design by John Burkand adds brightness that morphs into dramatic mood changes as needed, and the sound design by Laura Shubert is crisp and complements the vocals. Especially impressive are the loud chugs, horn blasts and flashing lights signifying the train passing through town.

In Ren’s final powerful speech, he says, “This is our time to dance. It is our way of celebrating life. It’s the way it should be now.” So, kick off your Sunday shoes and join in the celebration of dance and life at The Engeman’s Footloose now through August 24.

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main Street, Northport. engemantheater.com 631-261-2900

Barbara Anne Kirschner is a freelance journalist and photographer whose celebrity interviews, theatre reviews, features and human interest stories appear in major publications. She is author of the children’s chapter book Madison Weatherbee The Different Dachshund, Madison Weatherbee The Musical and a host of one-act plays that have been produced across Long Island. Her children’s picture book, Life According to Lexington, is due out later this year.