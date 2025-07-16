Hatch: Inside the 2025 Best Brunch spot on Long Island

Huntington’s own Hatch has officially been crowned Best Brunch on Long Island, and if you’ve ever stepped foot inside the bright, energetic Main Street spot, it’s easy to see why. Since opening its doors in 2017, Hatch has redefined what brunch can be — not just a mid-morning meal, but a full-blown experience.

The idea behind Hatch was simple but ambitious: take brunch — often an afterthought at many restaurants — and make it the star of the show. Lawrence Lessing, COO of Lessing’s Hospitality Group, recalls how the concept took flight.

“We felt like breakfast and brunch were being offered, but not really focused on. We wanted to build a place where brunch wasn’t just part of the menu — it was the menu,” Lessing said.

The team at Hatch didn’t just set out to serve pancakes and eggs. They created a whimsical, high-energy space where guests could sip champagne on tap, build their own mimosas, and groove to everything from hip-hop to house beats — all before 3 p.m. every day. From the décor to the playlist, every detail at Hatch is designed to surprise and delight.

“The décor is playful and fun, the music keeps the energy up, and the drinks are creative and unique. We want brunch here to feel like a celebration, every single time,” Lessing said.

And clearly, the formula is working. With seven years of service under its belt and a loyal team — many of whom have been with Hatch since day one — the restaurant has become a cornerstone of the Huntington community. Lessing beams with pride when talking about the staff.

“I’ve already seen five people here today who’ve been with us since we opened. They’re passionate, hardworking, and they’ve helped build something really special,” he said.

That sense of community extends beyond Hatch’s walls. The restaurant is known for its local involvement, from sponsoring events to handing out free overnight oats at races. The support goes both ways, with the Huntington community showing up in force to help Hatch win Best Brunch.

As summer weekends pick up, the recognition adds a boost of momentum for the Hatch team — and a reason for newcomers to make a reservation.

“To our loyal guests, thank you for voting and believing in us and for anyone who hasn’t been here yet — come check us out. We’ll be waiting for you,” Lessing said.

Hatch is located at the corner of Main Street in Huntington and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch isn’t just a meal here — it’s a moment.