7 Ways you can help support victims of the Texas floods

Over 130 people have been declared dead as a result of the flood destruction in Kerr County, Texas, that began in early July. More than 160 people are still missing, according to officials, with search groups actively investigating amongst the wreckage.

Read below to find out how you can support Texas flood victims and their families from here on Long Island.

1.) Americares

Americares Foundation is a Stamford-based non-profit that helps dozens of people and communities across the world affected by emergency crises. You can make a one-time or monthly donation for the flood victims here, as they are responding to the fatalities.

2.) GoFundMe’s Texas Flood Relief Fund 2025

Fundraising platform GoFundMe organized this fund to support those in need by offering emergency grants to verified, eligible fundraisers on their site. You can also find fundraisers for flood survivors created by their loved ones with the search tool.

For more information or to donate to their relief fund, click here. To look for personal fundraisers, click here.

3.) Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

This fund directs donations to verified organizations that provide support and recovery for Texas flood victims. The source was organized by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, a non-profit based in Kerrville, TX. To donate or for more information, visit their website.

4.) North Shore Animal League America’s Efforts in Texas

Volunteers with North Shore Animal League America, based in Port Washington, are currently on the ground in Central Texas to rescue roughly 30 dogs as part of their emergency response. They are also partnered with Rescue the Animals SPCA in Abilene, TX. For more information on their efforts or to donate to their relief funds, visit their website.

5.) Presbyterian Disaster Assistance

According to a Facebook post on the Huntington Matters Community Forum, the Presbyterian Disaster Assistance is providing support to Texas flood victims by coordinating responses, needs and Emotional and Spiritual Care with the Synod of the Sun Presbyterian Disaster Network and Mission Presbytery. For more information regarding the cause and to donate, visit pcusa.org/disaster-assistance.

6.) Support Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons

The Southampton community, including the mayor William Manger, chefs from popular Hamptons restaurants, community leaders and representatives from Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons gathered Monday morning to raise funds and resources toward the recovery and relief of the affected Texas flood victims. To continue supporting this cause and for more news regarding events, visit danstaste.com.

7.) The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, a large social service provider with multiple locations on Long Island, is providing aid to texas flood victims including food, drinks, spiritual care and more to rescue workers and survivors. You can make a one-time donation and contribute to the cause by visiting their website.