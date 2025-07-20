Over 600 take part in Jericho Library’s summer reading challenge

The Jericho Public Library is celebrating this summer with a reading challenge, with prizes and raffles for visitors who track their reading from June through August. The library is currently halfway through its “Color Our World” themed program, and is celebrating the theme with arts and crafts events.

The challenge, which garnered 600 participants this season, is an eight-week program that aims to create community amongst the neighborhoods readers.

“It’s been going strong…And we’re so happy that the community is participating in reading with us,” said Nathalie Levin, the adult programming coordinator.

She said approximately 400 community members across all age groups took part in the summer reading kickoff event in June, which was a high turnout compared to previous years, they said. Since then, the library has received over 200 additional sign-ups.

“We’ve had a really amazing turnout,” said Denise Liggio, children’s services coordinator.

Liggio said the children’s room has been doing many art programs this summer to align with the colorful theme. Even the adult programs have taken on a crafty side, like rock painting, to “play into the theme,” Levin said.

Liggio said there has been high attendance in the programs, with many garnering a waitlist. She said that seeing patrons’ motivation to keep up with the events and programs has showcased their support to the library, and that participation has remained consistent throughout the summer.

Even for residents who are not able to physically come to the library—whether it be due to vacation or camp—the library offers an online component for virtual participation, Liggio said.

“We encourage everyone to participate, whether its in person or virtually…We want to reach everyone in the community,” she said.

“We want everyone to feel welcome here,” Levin said.

Levin said there are “reading finales” coming up next month. On Aug. 14, an adult program titled “Our Sweet End” will initiate a group discussion about some readers’ favorite summer books. Then, on Aug. 16, Levin said a family-friendly program will complete the summer challenge with a Taylor Swift tribute concert for all ages.

But the celebrations won’t stop with the end of summer. Levin said that the library is already planning its annual Fall Fun Fest, set to come back in November.