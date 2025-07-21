Exclusive: Arturo Sandoval on jazz, Cuba and the passion that keeps him playing

Renowned trumpeter Arturo Sandoval has spent decades lighting up the international stage with his unmistakable sound and unrelenting passion for music. At 75, the Cuban-born virtuoso remains as active and inspired as ever—recording a new album, mentoring young artists and reflecting on a career that has spanned continents, genres and generations.

“Right now, we’re just starting a new album,” Sandoval said in a recent interview. “It’s a process—we still have to finish recording, then mixing and mastering. I think probably two or three months from now it’ll be done.”

This latest project is especially close to his heart, not just for the music, but for the people behind it.

“The most interesting thing is my son and his wife—my daughter-in-law, who is also my manager—are producing the album,” he said. “It’s the first time they’re doing that. They included themselves and said, ‘We would love to produce an album and you do what we say,’” he said with a laugh.

Sandoval’s openness to new experiences and creative collaboration has always set him apart. Though widely known as a jazz giant, he prefers a broader label.

“I don’t consider myself like, between quotes, a jazz player,” he said. “I love music—any kind of good music.”

His journey into music began in Cuba with traditional Cuban music, before he received formal classical training at the National School of Arts. “When I started, I only played traditional Cuban music,” he recalled. “Then I studied classical. I never heard jazz until I discovered Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie. That changed my life completely.”

Meeting Gillespie in May 1977 was a turning point.

“That day we met and we played the same day,” he said. “That was the most memorable performance of my life.” The encounter not only sparked a musical bond but also a deep personal connection. “Dizzy was very instrumental in my life,” he said. “He helped me so much.”

Sandoval’s defection to the United States from Cuba in 1990 was a transformative moment—one documented in the HBO film “For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story,” starring Andy Garcia. “When I came to the U.S., I was born again,” he said. “Everything changed from zero to 60 in less than one second. I’m extremely grateful. Not only my life—my whole family’s life changed.”

Sandoval wrote the film’s score and won an Emmy Award for his work.

“It’s overwhelming how well-received it was,” he said. “I never participated in anything that had unanimous five-star reviews like that.”

Though based now in California after two decades in Miami, Sandoval continues to tour widely.

“It’s a necessity,” he said of touring. “People are not going to come to you. You have to go to them.”

Despite the rigors of constant performance, he remains grounded.

“Whatever happened in the past is gone. Whatever’s going to happen in the future is in the hands of God,” he said. “I concentrate on these 24 hours and start from scratch tomorrow.”

His commitment to his craft is unwavering and he began honing it early.

“I started playing trumpet at 11,” he said. “There was a little school in my village where they gave kids instruments. I always wanted the trumpet. Finally, my aunt Angelina—she was like an angel—bought me one. I had no teacher, no proper instruction. I taught myself.”

His message to aspiring musicians? It’s not about talent. “Some people emphasize the word ‘talent.’ That’s not me. I believe the most important things are passion, discipline and commitment,” he said. “And never give up. Don’t let anybody discourage you. If you want, you will learn. But you have to be serious.”

He warns that choosing music as a career, rather than a hobby, comes with sacrifices.

“There’s a big difference between playing what you can and playing what you want. If you only play what you can, you’ll face limitations. But if you want to play what you love, it demands a different level of discipline.”

As he continues to push creative boundaries, Sandoval holds a deep reverence for the artists who came before him—musicians like Rachmaninoff, Oscar Peterson, Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Ella Fitzgerald.

“There are so many I would’ve loved to meet,” he said. “At least I got to meet Ella.”

Though Sandoval’s music reaches across cultures and generations, his roots remain central to his identity.

“My Spanish is higher [still better] than my English,” he joked. “I always encourage people to keep their language and their culture.”

At an age when many slow down, Sandoval continues to play with the energy and excitement of someone half his age—and with a clear sense of purpose.

“I’ll stop playing when God decides,” he said. “Until then, I’ll keep going.”