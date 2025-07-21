Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Sepi Koren & SK Fit-Pilates

In Great Neck, physical fitness establishments are a thriving sector of our town’s retail offerings. A quick look will reveal personal gyms, dance studios, Zumba, boxing, martial arts, Krav Maga and the like, mostly owned and operated by female entrepreneurs. Women have been reshaping the fitness industry for decades, all over. But today, they’re not just trainers or influencers. They are visionary founders, innovators, and community builders.

Community & Connection

In the heart of Great Neck, where community and connection run deep, Sepi Koren has turned her passion for wellness into a source of empowerment — not just for her clients but also for herself and her circle. As the founder and lead instructor of SK Fit- Pilates, a bustling Pilates studio, she’s proud to live and work in the town that raised her, surrounded by family.

“It’s not just about fitness — it’s about showing women that they can lead, inspire, and succeed right where they are,” Sepi said.

Following her intuition, Sepi identified gaps in the local fitness market to create a platform that caters to the community’s needs. Sepi believes that SK Fit- Pilates stands out in our town’s crowded wellness market, due to her personal commitment that “every client benefits from the zen-like atmosphere.” Importantly, as a woman, she has shifted the narrative from mere aesthetics to empowerment.

Reformer-in-Chief

SK Fit-Pilates is a pilates reformer studio located at a hot new retail storefront in the Village of Great Neck. It is built on “good vibes and a passion for wellness.” Sepi says its core mission is to help others “feel stronger, healthier, and more connected through mindful movement and a modern approach to pilates.”

In Sepi’s words: “Pilates is a full-body workout that focuses on core strength, flexibility, and posture. Using controlled movements and mindful breathing, it helps you build long, lean muscles, improve balance, and feel stronger from the inside out.” Pilates Reformer is a more specialized form of movement that utilizes a machine called the “Reformer,” a flat cushioned platform that rolls on wheels and is attached to springs, allowing for adjustable resistance during workouts.

At her studio, Sepi is passionate about helping others feel strong and confident. She works closely with clients of all ages and skill sets, offering dynamic and energizing classes throughout the week. Per Sepi, “we meet you where you are — and help you grow.”

How it Started

Sepi hails from Great Neck’s Mashadi community, but her origin story is atypical. Growing up in Queens, in an athletic household, Sepi’s father emphasized sports, and as a kids basketball coach, had a profound impact on her.

Later, while studying at Hofstra University, Sepi followed her NorthStar and obtained a degree in Exercise Science. Post-grad, she became employed in the well-heeled corporate fitness space and cardiac rehab, to great success. Later, as a young married woman in Manhattan, Sepi raised a large family of her own, including four children, and paused her career goals, albeit temporarily.

When she moved back to Great Neck, Sepi was inspired to launch her business here in her hometown, as an organic progression of her own pilates journey.

“I started out with one Reformer in the corner of my living room. What began as a passion for movement, strength and mindful fitness quickly grew into something bigger,” she said.

Sepi subsequently got her certifications in kickboxing and mat pilates, and is also teaching at a local private studio. During COVID, the opportunity arose for her to run outdoor group classes and also get certified in Pilates Reformer.

“I started with small sessions out of a cozy studio space, with just four Reformers,” she said. “My connection to my clients, their amazing results and the community we built made it clear that this needed to grow,” Sepi says.

Sepi’s brand and talents mostly grow through word-of-mouth referrals. However, she also has a considerable following on Instagram (studio @sk_fit pilates), which is managed by her eldest daughter, Naomi. They regularly post pictures from the daily sessions, schedule updates, and events. Their formula seems to be working, just sayin’.

How its Going

Today, Sepi welcomes the world into her “dream space, right here in my own neighborhood”. SK Fit-Pilates is a large, state-of-the-art studio now, with – count them- eight Reformer machines.

Sepi’s approach to well-being is not just about bigger and better fitness, however. It’s also about “creating a space for people to feel strong, supported and empowered every time they walk through the door.” That’s a lot of value, and it comes with the price of admission. Sepi takes great pride in her life’s work and the heartwarming stories of her studio clients.

“My proudest moment is when a client provides feedback on how they feel after a few sessions,” she said. “It makes me so happy to see their results and change in mindset as they experience the Pilates journey.” Sepi couldn’t be more pleased to bring high-quality, inspiring movement to her hometown. “They deserve it!”

You can have it all. Just not at the same time.

Today, Sepi is a leader and a role model, in high demand. Somehow, Sepi has multi-tasked her way to great success, on all fronts, upon the traditional pilates principles of centering, control, precision, strength, flexibility, and posture. Her beautiful family and sweet grandchildren get a front-row seat, regularly watching their Glam-ma take charge at her thriving enterprise.

“Running a studio requires a lot of hard work and dedication. I’m so grateful to have my own space where I can share my passion with this amazing town,” she said.

And, it seems, the next generation of Sepi Koren fans and female trailblazers.