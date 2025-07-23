Residents push back against land swap at Kings Point board meeting

A debate was sparked at the Village of Kings Point Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, July 22, over the land swap for a potential parking lot.

Louise Sloane, a resident of Kings Point, voiced her displeasure after the village said that they still intend to pursue it after it failed to pass last month.

“Do you intend to pursue it before asking those of us who live near it and how we feel about it?” Sloane said.

Mayor Kouros Torkan responded that the village would.

“We spoke to the park district and they’re going to do some community meetings,” Torkan said. “I was told that they will [hold a meeting] and I asked them before we hold a community meeting of our own, that I want to see plans, as they presented some plans that were not conceptual at a park district meeting.”

Sloane, along with another resident, shared similar sentiments to the board. They asked what the benefit is for the Village of Kings Point, citing a concern for emergency vehicles having to pass through in a timely manner, as the fire department is right near the intended location.

“The land swap doesn’t impact that in a negative way,” Torkan said. “The land swap will impact that in a positive way because of parking. The safety of it in my opinion, will be an asset of our residents and will also benefit their residents. I’m as concerned as you are with access for emergency vehicles, otherwise they have to go around and that’s a problem, but if it’s vigilant, the access will be funded on that road, and I’ve discussed it with the Village of Great Neck.”

Additionally, there was a proposal to reconstruct the existing dock on 10A Dock Lane in Kings Point, which was constructed in the 1980s. Most of its measurements are still in their original place.

A public hearing held discussions on Bill 10 and 11A, involving local laws requiring building permits for air structures and tents, and a local law requiring building permits for valet parking, respectively.

The board of trustees also approved several resolutions throughout the night, including approvals of attendance at various conferences and of audited claims.

The next board of trustees meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.