National Night Out headed to Bethpage

National Night Out is coming to Bethpage High School on Tuesday, Aug. 5, as a way to get the community together.

The summer event hosted by Nassau County Legislator Rose Walker and the Nassau County Police Department will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is part of a nationwide effort aimed at enhancing residents’ relationship with local police forces, according to the campaign’s website.

“It’s a safe night out that brings the community together,” Joanne Foley, an organizer for the event and an assistant to Walker, said. “That’s the whole premise.”

The event will feature live music with Tom Chupka and Friends, raffle prizes, Star Wars characters, a touch-a-truck station with the fire department, a K-9 demonstration, food vendors and more.

And according to Foley, community participation is entirely free.

Many of last year’s Long Island events, one of which was scheduled at the Mid-Island Y JCC in Plainview, were either canceled or relocated indoors due to weather concerns.

The event on Aug. 5 will run until 8:30 p.m., rain or shine.