Angie’s Empanadas brings big flavor to Food Truck Fridays

What started as a humble setup under a tent at local farmers’ markets has grown into one of Long Island’s most beloved food trucks. Angie’s Empanadas and Moe’s Flavors, known for its colorful branding, creative flavors and award-winning Cuban sandwiches, is a staple at Food Truck Fridays in Levittown — an event that’s quickly become the go-to destination for food truck fans across the region.

Since 2018, Food Truck Fridays has grown in size and popularity after moving to the VFW post in Levittown (55 Hickory Lane). Now, every Friday evening through the warmer months, families picnic on blankets, kids play on the lawn and dozens of food trucks line up to feed hundreds. At the heart of it all is Angie and Moe Pereira, the couple behind Angie’s Empanadas and Moe’s Flavors.

“We’ve been at this about five years now,” said Angie. “We started with just a tent and table, doing farmers’ markets. We picked up some traction and then I said, ‘We’ve got to do something to stop selling out so quickly.’ So I bought the truck.”

That decision turned out to be a game-changer. Angie’s Empanadas now draws long lines at every event and has been twice voted Best Cuban Sandwich on Long Island. Their success, however, didn’t happen overnight.

“We started out making sausage,” Moe said with a laugh. “It was okay. But then Angie came up with the idea to do empanadas. Once we made that switch, it was full steam ahead.”

While neither of them grew up making empanadas, they’ve made the recipes their own. The menu now includes beef, chicken, buffalo chicken and even vegan options.

“All the recipes are ours,” Angie said. “They’re not from Restaurant Depot or frozen products. We make everything from scratch and everything has our own flavor.”

Among the most talked-about items is the Cuban sandwich — a handheld version of the traditional Cubano that was originally offered as an empanada. But its complexity led to a menu pivot.

“The Cuban empanadas were amazing, but they took forever to fold and make,” Moe said. “So I told Angie, ‘We gotta make it into a sandwich.’ And that’s how we started doing the Cubans as sandwiches. We still make the empanadas on request, though!”

The couple’s chemistry — and sense of humor — is part of what makes their truck such a hit. Moe, often found dressed to match the truck’s iconic logo of Angie, jokes that the branding reflects their real-life partnership.

“That’s me in the logo,” Angie said proudly. “And Moe? He’s the husband — he’s always the one joking around and taking care of people.”

Angie recently left her full-time job to focus solely on the food truck, while Moe continues to work another job during the week. Together, they manage a demanding schedule that includes Friday night events, weekend festivals, private catering gigs and off-season markets.

“People think the food truck shuts down in the winter, but we keep going,” said Moe. “We’ll prep everything in the kitchen and take it to indoor markets — same as we did when we started.”

They’ve also made the business available for private events, catering and festivals across Long Island.

“You can hire us,” Angie said. “Just message us on Instagram or visit our website. We do everything from birthday parties to corporate events.”

For all their hard work, recognition continues to come. Angie’s Empanadas has earned a loyal following on social media and in person.

“We just love doing this,” Angie said. “It’s not easy, but it’s ours. And when you see people smiling after they try your food — that’s the reward.”

To keep up with their schedule, find them on Instagram @angiesempanadasoflillc or visit www.angiesempanadas.com.

And if you’re heading to Food Truck Fridays in Levittown this summer, check the truck schedule each week and don’t be surprised to find a line — and the irresistible smell of fried dough and melted cheese — drawing you toward a bright truck with a friendly couple inside.

“It’s a lot of work,” said Moe. “But it’s worth every second.”