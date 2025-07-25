Food Truck Fridays fuel community spirit and culinary creativity

The aroma of sizzling street fare, the buzz of conversation and the hum of food truck generators fill the air every Friday evening in Levittown, where Food Truck Fridays has become a vibrant community tradition.

Launched in 2018 by Wendy Lantigua, Food Truck Fridays has grown from a small event held in a church parking lot on Hempstead Turnpike to a full-scale seasonal attraction now hosted on the field at the VFW Hall in Levittown (55 Hickory Lane).

The event features eight to 10 rotating food trucks weekly, offering everything from barbecue, wood-fired pizza and fresh empanadas to vegan Egyptian cuisine and custom donuts.

“When I first started this in 2018, there was no such thing as a gathering of food trucks in the area,” said Lantigua. “Food trucks were parking on the street and it’s not legal for trucks to operate like that. I just asked a bunch of food truck owners, ‘Hey, you want to hang out?’ And it grew from there.”

Lantigua, a former food truck owner herself, once operated three different trucks, including a self-built school bus turned burger truck. After stepping back from the heavy maintenance required to run food trucks, she and business partner Joe Fradella launched “Lemon Life,” a nostalgic lemonade stand that now co-headlines Food Truck Fridays.

“We started a little lemonade business and pretended we were kids again,” said Fradella. “It’s a lot of fun and it connects us with the community in a sweet way.”

Food Truck Fridays typically run from May through October, sometimes stretching into November depending on weather conditions. Each week features a curated mix of trucks that do not compete directly with one another—no two trucks serve the same specialty dish.

“We do eight to 10 trucks,” said Lantigua. “We try very hard not to double. If I have a pizza truck, I won’t have another unless it’s offering something different. The point is to help new trucks get on the map.”

This diversity has proven successful with both foodies and families. The event has become a weekly destination for hundreds of Long Islanders, many of whom bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy the open-air atmosphere.

“So many people are making it a family event,” Lantigua said. “People come out on a Friday night, hang out and try new foods. People love to picnic on the field; by the end of the night, the whole field will be filled with people.”

In addition to drawing crowds and supporting small business owners, the event has had a positive impact on the VFW Post that now hosts it. A portion of the proceeds from vendor fees goes directly to the VFW, supporting scholarships and veteran programs.

“This is good for us and it’s great for them,” said Lantigua. “They’ve gotten some new members and some new hall rental clients. People stop in there to use the bathrooms, grab a drink and they end up learning what the VFW does. It brings visibility.”

The event’s community-focused model has also encouraged trucks from across Long Island and even the five boroughs to participate. With more than 30 trucks on the seasonal roster, some must secure special permits to travel from out-of-county locations.

“We have trucks from out east and even the city,” said Fradella. “They know this is the place to be on a Friday night.”

One of the more notable comeback stories is Aubergine, a revived vegan truck serving Egyptian street food.

“They revamped themselves and came back stronger,” Lantigua said. “We try to showcase different ethnic cuisines—things people might not normally get to try.”

Food Truck Fridays maintains an active presence on social media under the handle Food Truck Friday People on Instagram, where they post schedules, menus and spotlight features on participating vendors.

With its mix of innovative food, local culture and grassroots growth, the event reflects a broader national trend. Once a fringe concept, food trucks have become an essential part of modern dining, particularly post-pandemic, as consumers increasingly seek outdoor, casual and diverse eating experiences.

For Lantigua and Fradella, the event is more than a business—it’s a platform for creativity, community and connection.

“We’re Levittown people,” said Lantigua. “And this is about giving something back—helping vendors grow, helping families connect and helping places like the VFW stay visible and supported.”

With continued community support and strong word-of-mouth buzz, Food Truck Fridays shows no signs of slowing down.

As Lantigua put it simply, “This has become the best showing of food trucks on Long Island.”