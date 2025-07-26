Floral Park-Bellerose students learn, play in summer enrichment program

Two Floral Park-Bellerose students show a project they made in the summer program.

The learning is going straight through the summer for some Floral Park elementary schoolers.

Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District students are “diving” into hands-on activities during this year’s Under the Sea-themed SCOPE Summer Enrichment Program, which will be held from July 7 to Aug. 1 at Floral Park-Bellerose School.

From crafting colorful ocean-inspired art and conducting exciting science experiments to preparing tropical treats like salsa and smoothies, the district said students have been exploring new hobbies and enhancing their skills.

This summer, there are four workshops offered, including Splashes and Scales STEAM, Seaside Culinary Arts, Seashells and

Sunsets Fine Arts, Viking Warrior Fitness and Games, Sun and Scholars Summer Academics, and a Broadway by the Sea summer musical.

The courses are offered weekly, allowing the students to enroll in a different course each week or take one workshop for multiple weeks.