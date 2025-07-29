How older adults can beat the heat: Summer safety tips for staying cool, healthy

Experts are forecasting that 2025—especially this summer—will be particularly hot, which may pose heightened health risks for older adults, according to a study by the University of Southern California. Seniors may be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke, as well as complications from chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, which can be worsened by extreme heat.

How Older Adults Can Stay Cool

Plan ahead – Follow local weather reports to ensure you have enough food, prescription medications and other home essentials to get through a heat wave.

Stay hydrated – Drink plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty. Limit caffeinated and alcoholic beverages. Drinks with electrolytes are also acceptable.

Use cooling strategies – Take cool showers, use fans, or place damp washcloths on your neck and wrists to help lower your body temperature.

Limit outdoor physical activities (particularly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.) – If you must go out:

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, sunglasses and a brimmed hat.

Apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

Bring water.

Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Certain medications may increase the risk of dehydration or sunburn. Whether staying inside or heading outdoors, check with your healthcare provider to ensure you’re taking the proper precautions.

Older adults and their caregivers can work together to summer-proof their homes. Keep shades drawn when the sun is most intense. Strategically place fans—especially in doorways between rooms or in front of window air conditioning units—to better circulate air. Consider installing ceiling fans or using temporary ones that can be mounted in light bulb sockets.

How Caregivers Can Help Support Older Adults

Check in – Be alert for signs of heat-related illness, such as confusion, weakness, flushed skin, dizziness, or excessive sweating. Seek medical attention immediately if your loved one shows signs of heat stroke, including hot, dry skin, a rapid pulse, confusion or unconsciousness.

Help with daily activities – Offer to run errands such as picking up prescriptions or grocery shopping so older adults can limit time outside.

Learn about available community services, including:

Cooling stations or public spaces like libraries and community centers.

Proactive check-in programs or telephonic heat advisory alerts.

Local news station heat alerts.

Summer safety programs at community centers, municipal buildings or local hospitals, where older adults and caregivers can learn more about staying safe and healthy.

Helping older adults during the summer months—especially during heat waves—requires planning, an awareness of their health and home environment and knowledge of their daily needs and available community support. With preparation and attention, older adults can stay safe while still enjoying the best parts of the season.

Dr. Steven Angelo is the chief medical officer for Medicare and retirement at UnitedHealthcare of New York. This information is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for the advice of a doctor. Consult your doctor prior to making changes to your lifestyle or health care routine.