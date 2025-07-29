Hundreds come to Glen Cove to see Chicago tribute band at Morgan Park

Hundreds came to Glen Cove to see “Beginnings,” a Chicago tribute band on Sunday, July 27. The concert was the fourth in this summer’s Morgan Park Summer Music Festival series. The festival was started 66 years ago by Glen Cove’s then-Mayor Joseph Suozzi and his wife, Marguerite, parents of U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi.

“This has always been a big part of my life,” said Tom Suozzi, the chairman of the event. Suozzi became chairman in 2015, when his mother retired from the position after more than 40 years.

The concert series began as just one concert each summer, Suozzi said. Since then, it has expanded to every Sunday, from after July 4th through the end of August.

The concert series is held weekly on Sundays at 7 p.m. in Morgan Memorial Park in Glen Cove, offering views that look over the Long Island Sound. This summer there is a variety of performances, from rock bands to Broadway classics and pop music.

Hundreds attended the cover band last weekend, and Suozzi was there to greet visitors. He said attendees come from all over the island.

Suozzi said the festival aims to achieve one goal: “How can we provide this cultural experience to people that can’t necessarily afford to go into New York City to Broadway or something?”

The festival is put on through private, individual and corporate donations, so that no taxpayer money is used for the concert series, Suozzi said.

For more information on this summer’s festival line-up, visit morganparkmusic.org.