U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY-3) returns to the House Ways and Means Committee with the start of his latest term last week

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY-3) was sworn in for another term last week, and with the new term also comes his return to serving on the House Ways and Means Committee – congress’ oldest committee dedicated to writing the nation’s taxes.

“I am deeply honored to be reappointed to the House Committee on Ways and Means,” Suozzi said. “This is not just an opportunity to serve my district but a chance to champion the priorities that matter most to hard-working families, particularly the urgent need to restore the SALT deduction.”

Suozzi, who is the only New York Democrat on the committee, is returning to a seat on the committee he once held in his prior terms before leaving the House in 2023.

The House Ways and Means Committee is in charge of the nation’s economic policies, including but not limited to taxation, trade and tariffs, Social Security and Medicare.

“This appointment strengthens my ability to deliver real results for my constituents,” Suozzi said. “Whether it’s advocating for the restoration of the SALT deduction, promoting economic growth, or defending Social Security, I am committed to fighting for policies that uplift hard-working families and strengthen our communities.”

One key policy Suozzi is focusing on in the position is the full return of SALT, or the State and Local Tax Deduction.

Suozzi also serves as co-chair of the SALT Caucus, which he helped found in 2021. The caucus advocates for tax reforms.

In 2017, Congress enacted a $10,000 cap on the SALT deduction, which permits taxpayers certain state and local tax deductions from their adjusted gross income.

Suozzi previously called this cap a “punch in the gut” to middle-class taxpayers. He said his district, which encompasses the northern portion of Nassau County and parts of Easter Queens, has the highest number of families in the nation – approximately 250,000 – that benefited from the uncapped SALT deduction.

“SALT had been a staple of the federal tax code for more than 100 years. It was one of the six original federal tax deductions when the income tax was first established in 1913,” Suozzi said. “Congress realized that it was inherently unfair to penalize Americans by requiring them to pay taxes on taxes they had already paid. It’s double taxation.”

However, the Republican-driven bill implementing the tax cap expires at the end of the year.

Other New York politicians are too looking to restore the entirety of the SALT deduction, including freshman Long Island Rep. Laura Gillen (NY-4) who sent a letter to the Senate on Jan. 8 urging them to restore the full SALT deduction.

“We must jumpstart bipartisan negotiations to prevent yet another devastating tax hike on families on Long Island and across the country,” Gillen wrote.