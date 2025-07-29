Great Neck 12 year old uses musical talent to inspire with new nonprofit

Lele Liu is only 12 years old, yet she is already performing classical masterpieces. Now she’s taking on a new challenge.

A pianist from Great Neck with a growing national profile, Liu is launching a nonprofit called Play Positive Note to encourage young musicians to use their talents to give back to their communities.

When asked what inspired her to start her nonprofit, Liu said, “During the pandemic, I partnered with Sing for Hope, a nonprofit that uses the arts to spark joy and promote healing, to perform a virtual piano concert for frontline workers. That experience opened my eyes to how powerful music can be not just to entertain, but to uplift and connect people in hard times.”

After that experience, Liu said she asked herself, “How could I multiply that impact?”

“I talked with my family, friends, and teachers about it, and wrote and published a picture book to share my story to more kids. Then I was deeply inspired and encouraged by Camille Zamora, co-founder of Sing for Hope, which gave me confidence that my music and my voice could give back to the community,” she said.

Liu also received support from Kenneth Bossert, the superintendent of Great Neck Public Schools.

“He invited me on the district’s TV channel to spread the message. That was when the idea for Play Positive Note began to take shape,” Liu said.

Liu hopes for Play Positive Note to grow into a movement.

” I hope more and more young musicians join in, lifting each other’s musicianship while using their talents to give back to the community. Together, we can make an even bigger impact through music and kindness.”

Liu also mentioned that she wants to show kids that they do not have to wait to grow up or become professionals to make a difference. Whatever your talent—music, art, sports, writing—you can share it and make an impact.”

Liu started playing the piano at age 3 and has performed in many notable venues.

” One of my most memorable performances was when I was 5, on the America’s Got Talent stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. It was my first time flying on an airplane, staying in a hotel, meeting famous judges, and seeing what it was like backstage with all the cameras and costumes. The concert hall was huge. It held 3,000 people! Everything felt so new and exciting.”

She has also performed in schools, senior homes, parks, train stations, community fundraiser events, and online events.

“Most of the time, people listen carefully with big smiles or record the performance on their phones. Sometimes someone comes up afterward and says, ‘You made my day,’” Liu said.

Despite her national performances, Liu focuses on using music to serve her community rather than seeking the spotlight.

“I don’t really think much about what I’ve done,” she said. “I just enjoy what I’m doing right now. I’m just a regular 12-year-old girl who was lucky to discover music and happen to truly appreciate its beauty.”

She says her motto is what keeps her going. “If you enjoyed the music, and your music made others happy, imagine how happy you would be.”

Play Positive Note will be launching Aug. 1. The organization is recruiting junior musicians, organizing community recitals, and donating musical resources to schools in need.

If you would like to donate or get involved, visit playpositivenote.org. If you want to learn more about Lele Liu’s journey, visit lelepiano.com.