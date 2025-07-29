Tori Ear Piercing in Port Washington launches luxury piercing grant to give back

Valentina and Victoria Hartman, owners of Tori Ear Piercing, are offering a free luxury piercing to bring positivity to Port Washington.

A Main Street ear piercing studio is giving back to the community in a sparkling new way.

Tori Ear Piercing, located at 167 Main St, is a family-run business known for its pediatric-friendly approach and luxury jewelry. The owners launched a new “luxury piercing grant” to offer free ear piercings and high-quality earrings to individuals who might otherwise not be able to afford the service.

“I wanted everyone to have access to that special moment,” said owner Valentina Hartman. “There may be a mom out there who really wants to get her child’s ears pierced but just can’t swing it right now. If we can put a smile on someone’s face, why not?”

The grant, which covers the full cost of earrings and the piercing service, is open to anyone who contacts the business through direct message on Instagram and shares why they’d like to be considered.

The studio, which offers piercings for clients as young as five days old to adults, typically charges only for the jewelry, with earrings ranging from $55 to $2,000. All materials are high-quality, including 14-karat gold, titanium, and skin-safe stainless steel.

Founded nearly two decades ago, Tori’s has grown from a full-service beauty salon into one of Long Island’s most sought-after piercing destinations.

Hartman’s business was initially named Tori’s Place for Kids and offered birthday parties, haircuts, and piercings. But eventually, the piercing business became the main focus, and in 2022, the studio returned to its roots on Main Street after purchasing its own building.

Named after Valentina’s daughter, Victoria “Tori” Hartman, who was raised in the studio and began piercing at just 10 years old, the business is a true family affair. Now 20, Tori is a business student at Monmouth University and plans to take on a leadership role after graduation next year.

“I was raised in the studio, even before it was just ear piercing,” Victoria said. “I started off answering phones, and then I slowly learned how to pierce. I started with family and friends when I was only 10. Eventually, I got certified and worked my way up.”

She said working with her mom has shaped her both personally and professionally.

“I’ve always looked up to my mom. She’s a very smart businesswoman,” she said. “At one point I just realized this is what I want. I love people, I love talking to them, and that’s exactly what this job is, meaningful interactions.”

The studio’s one-on-one, family-first approach is what makes it stand out, she added.

“When people bring in their toddlers, they don’t want to go to a pediatrician who’s not trained in piercing, or a tattoo parlor,” Victoria said. “We welcome everyone with open arms, offer snacks, tea, and even a garden waiting area. If a little girl is crying, we’re not just going to rush the piercing. I’ll sit with her, explain the process and talk her through it. Ninety-nine percent of the time, they leave smiling.”

In addition to piercings, the studio launched its own earring line, Tori Ear Candy, in 2023. The line features hypoallergenic, non-tarnish jewelry, from everyday basics to high-end designs. The line is now expanding into wholesale.

Victoria said having the business named after her is a daily reminder of how special her journey has been.

“Every time I introduce myself to a client, they say, ‘Wait, you’re the Tori?’” she said. “It means so much to me. I’m so lucky to have my name attached to something so special.”

Looking ahead, Victoria hopes to expand both the brand and its impact.

“I still have a year left of school, but I’ve been thinking a lot about what’s next,” she said. “The piercing grant came from a conversation about how piercings should be for everyone. We want people from all backgrounds to experience what we offer. That’s the goal — to make it accessible.”

As the business continues to grow, the Hartmans say the luxury piercing grant reflects their commitment to community and care.

“We just want to give back,” Victoria said. “Everyone should have a chance to feel special.”