U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi column: For Democrats, Mamdani is a wake-up call—and a bad example

Xohran Mamdani, the socialist who just won New York’s Democratic mayoral primary, is a charismatic, smart and effective campaigner with whom I disagree.

His campaign tapped into the same economic discontent that powered Donald Trump’s rise, and his victory should serve as a loud wake-up call for the Democratic Party.

Mr. Mamdani correctly diagnosed the core issue confronting most Americans: The economy isn’t working for them. They can’t afford housing, health insurance or education for their kids.

They’re worried they won’t have enough money to retire. Unfortunately, most Americans perceive that Democrats are too often focused on other issues, such as reproductive rights and LGBT protections.

While these are vital, they’re not the first thing on most Americans’ minds as they lie awake at night worrying about bills, rent and job security.

Mr. Mamdani tapped into the same economic discontent—the same zeitgeist—that powered Mr. Trump’s rise. Democrats must recognize that the future starts with a message of economic security for American families.

Mr. Mamdani’s campaign made lofty, utopian promises: free public transit, free college tuition, more public housing, sweeping debt cancellation and massive overhauls of systems far beyond his authority, all paid for by huge tax increases.

The last thing New York and other blue jurisdictions need is higher taxes. People are already fleeing cities and states with sky-high

taxes. The 2030 census will reveal the extent of this shift, leading to these blue states losing even more congressional representation and political power.

There’s another way. Democrats can embrace the need to address people’s angst about the economy and affordability without embracing Mr. Mamdani’s socialism or Mr. Trump’s extremism.

Democrats must continue to fight for stronger unions, revitalized manufacturing, and a labor market that rewards hard work over wealth accumulation. If we want to raise taxes on the wealthiest—or, at the very least, return to pre-Trump rates for those earning more than

$400,000, which we should—let’s let Congress do it.

Cities and states need to stop raising taxes and putting themselves at an unsustainable competitive disadvantage. Raise the minimum

wage, but do it nationally, since 20 states still cling to the outdated $7.25 federal floor.

Democrats must also lead with a modern economic industrial policy. That means reshoring high-tech manufacturing, building supply chains with allies, and investing in frontier industries such as artificial intelligence, clean energy and biotech.

Let’s cut red tape, reform outdated permitting processes, and rebuild the nation’s infrastructure to create middle-class jobs and boost long-term growth. We should champion labor and focus on policies that encourage job creation, wage growth and economic security.

Strengthening collective bargaining and passing laws supporting worker unionization will help lift stagnant wages, enhance job security and

ensure fair compensation.

For too long, the promise of an ownership society has been out of reach for most working Americans. I will soon introduce the Share Plan Act, which would provide a 3% corporate tax-rate reduction to companies that distribute at least 5% of their stock to the lowest-paid 80% of

their employees.

This will give middle-class workers a direct stake in their company’s success, fostering financial security while creating incentives for better corporate performance. Not every good job requires an advanced degree. We’ll expand apprenticeships, technical training and business partnerships to open new career paths. This is how we can deliver for working families.

Too often, the public perceives Democratic leadership as having drifted into elite coastal circles.

We’ve grown too reactive to divisive culture wars and lost touch with working families. The far right and the far left have exploited that weakened bond.

According to a recent CNN/SSRS poll, only 35% of registered voters say the Democratic Party represents the middle class. Twenty-

nine % say neither party represents the middle class. This marks a dramatic collapse from 1989, when Democrats held a 23-point advantage on the question of which party best represented middle-class interests.

By the time of Mr. Trump’s first victory, that lead had shrunk to 17 points. In 2022, it narrowed to 4 points. In 2025, it’s gone completely.

Part of Mr. Mamdani’s appeal is his plain language. Both he and Mr. Trump are tuned in to voices beyond the Beltway buzz. We need not mirror them, but understand what their victories revealed: a deep frustration with politics as usual and a longing for leaders who address

kitchen-table concerns.

Reclaiming that focus isn’t just smart politics for Democrats, it’s a return to our roots.

Mr. Mamdani didn’t win because of socialism—he won because too many voters think the rest of the Democratic Party no longer stands for them. That’s the warning from New York, and Democrats ignore it at their peril.