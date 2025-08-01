Creativity comes to life at Mineola Summer Arts Camp

Campers worked together to design their own board games at Mineola Summer Arts Camp.

Creativity is flowing through Mineola schools during the summer.

From July 1-24, Mineola students had the opportunity to explore their artistic side, while having fun and making new friends, during the annual arts camp program, which is held at Mineola High School.

Over 200 students in grades three through eight participated in this year’s program, which covered a wide variety of artistic mediums adaptable for all skill levels, including visual arts, dance, drama, music and yoga.

Mineola Arts Camp is led by district arts educators with the support of high school students and recent alumni who serve as mentors to the younger students. Many of the student counselors were once campers themselves and were inspired to return to provide the guidance and encouragement that helped in their formative years.

Registration for the 2026 Summer Arts Camp begins in February and can be accessed at mineolasummerarts.com.