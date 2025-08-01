Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital to open new $70 million center in Wantagh

Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital is set to open a four-story, $70 million ambulatory center in Wantagh in August. The center will offer many medical services under one roof.

The 63,000-square-foot center, located at 2020 Wantagh Ave., began a phased opening in mid-July and, according to the hospital, is expected to be fully operational by year’s end.

Mount Sinai said the new center will feature a wide variety of medical services, including cardiology, hematology, oncology, endocrinology, radiology, lab services, neurology, pain management, pediatrics, pulmonary, urology, non-invasive surgery and women’s health.

“The facility represents the future of health care on Long Island,” said Adhi Sharma, the president of Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Sharma called the new center “more patient-friendly” and said that doctors will be able to collaborate more effectively when providing care.

The facility will bring nearly 200 jobs to Wantagh, according to Mount Sinai. Over 100 new jobs have already been posted to online portals and Mount Saini held a job fair in May to recruit from the local community.

Mount Sinai South Nassau purchased the site in 2016 and received zoning approval from the Town of Hempstead to build a new center on the property in 2022.

Joseph Fennessy, a Mount Sinai board member and Wantagh resident, said that the hospital recognized a need to add a facility in the area.

“We are delighted that it has become a reality so we can provide exceptional healthcare to a greater number of patients in the communities that we serve,” he said.

The hospital said the new center is a by-appointment-only medical office building.

The center will not include drug treatment, behavioral health services, ambulance bays, or overnight hospital beds.

Kelly Cassano, executive vice president and chief of ambulatory care for Mount Sinai, said that the facility will help treat people and save lives.

“Whether it is a cardiac or cancer, or other issue, lives will be saved in this facility through early detection and treatment,” she said.

The building has 74 private patient examination and consultation rooms, a hospital-grade air filtration system, spacious elevators and touchless and motion-control entryways to maintain a hygienic environment. The total project cost of the renovation and refurbishment is $70.9 million.

Mount Sinai has four other ambulatory multispecialty centers on Long Island: Greenlawn, Manhasset, Carle Place, and Long Beach. It also has several other facilities on the south shore of Long Island.

Mount Sinai said most clinical services will be available in Wantagh from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, with evening hours on select days and hours on Saturdays to be phased in over time.