Op-Ed: NUMC is a vital resource for every Nassau resident

Nassau University Medical Center, or NUMC, has touched the lives of millions – especially Nassau County’s most vulnerable, writes Meg Ryan, president.

Every day, I have the privilege of serving one of Long Island’s most vital institutions – Nassau University Medical Center (NUMC). For decades, the hospital and its services have touched the lives of millions – especially Nassau County’s most vulnerable. But NUMC is a universal benefit for the people of our area. There are a few Nassau residents, I would imagine, who have not utilized this critical health care facility — or don’t know someone who has.

As the only public, safety-net hospital in Nassau County, we give people peace of mind in knowing that regardless of income, insurance status, or background, they can receive care here. Perhaps the biggest asset we provide is emergency care at the highest level.

A recent report showed that NUMC has the 2nd shortest emergency department wait times on Long Island, despite us handling more than 67,000 cases annually. Recently recertified both with the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal and as a Level One Trauma Center, NUMC provides the broadest range of emergency care services and reduces the patient load at other, smaller hospitals.

The last 16 months have been truly momentous at NUMC. In addition to our recertification, we’ve also improved our national safety ratings, placing us above other similar facilities.

We know that a healthier Nassau requires convenient health care. That’s why we’ve expanded the hours of operation for our general medicine, women’s health, and pediatrics clinics.

Our efforts to be a truly holistic health care facility led us to expand even further, now offering a new Reflux Clinic to handle gastrointestinal conditions and a Colorectal Screening Clinic to provide early detection services for colon cancer, one of the deadliest cancers Americans face.

NUMC has begun construction on its new Catheterization Lab, which will enhance our ability to provide life-saving cardiac treatments. Just last week, we inaugurated a new mobile mammography center that will serve thousands of women across the county annually. The new $1 million state-of-the-art “Mammovan” will increase our breast cancer screening capacity by 40%.

Major progress has also been made on the financial front. We’ve increased revenue, decreased expenses and at of the end of 2024, had upped our cash-on-hand 650% year-over-year. Our updated financial standards and practices are yielding higher collections, better resource management, and greater efficiency in every department.

Our vitals are getting stronger as our patient population continues to grow. With the eminently qualified Dr. Irina Gelman at the helm of our board, and the steadfast support of County Executive Bruce Blakeman, we expect our great progress to continue.

Access to quality, compassionate healthcare is a right, not a privilege. NUMC was created to be a model for that ideal and we are living up to that challenge every day despite the message often delivered in the press, by people with their own agendas or by those unfamiliar with the depth of our work.

Nassau needs NUMC. It has every skill to thrive, and we’ve demonstrated the hospital’s ability — even under the most difficult political and financial challenges — to continually improve the capacity and quality of care we provide.

For every Nassau resident, but particularly those who need us the most — the uninsured, low-income, trauma patients and seniors — we are a vital, irreplaceable resource. I welcome you to come and visit us and learn more about who we are and how we serve our entire community.

We’re more than a hospital. NUMC cares for everyone.

Megan Ryan, Esq. serves as Chief Executive Officer & President/Chief Legal Officer of NuHealth/NUMC and A Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility

