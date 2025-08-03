Bill O’Reilly Column: A cuppa Joe

This column is not fair. In fact, I may have to go to confession for writing it. But looking the other way has never been my style, so here goes.

On Thursday evening, July 31, in Chicago, President Biden gave a speech to the National Bar Association. The group has been around for 100 years and is largely comprised of African American attorneys.

If you want to book Mr. Biden to speak the stated price tag is $300,000. However, according to a number of reports, Joe is having trouble getting gigs at that number. My educated guess is that the lawyers paid him around $250,000.

Biden spoke for 22 minutes and 33 seconds. His words were scripted, and he read the speech haltingly. The speech had two major themes.

First, that Joe Biden is a devoted friend to black Americans. Okay. I believe that’s largely true, but in the past, Biden has voted against federal integration policies, as Kamala Harris pointed out while debating Biden in the 2020 election cycle.

Interesting footnote. Jill Biden never forgave Kamala for that, and Joe followed along.

The second theme (and here’s where the unfairness comes in) is that Biden says President Trump is trashing the Constitution. Because I believe Joe Biden is the second-worst president in American history, there is no benefit of the doubt in my upcoming analysis of him.

You can hold any opinion you want, but in order to state things as fact, you have to actually cite facts. Uh-oh. Biden came up empty there. Nothing, nada, zippo. It was all hat, no cattle, as they say in Texas.

Biden opined: “(Trump) is doing his best to dismantle the Constitution. I’m being deadly earnest, man (man?), which seems to be what’s going on, you know. And they’re doing it with the help of a Congress that’s just sitting on the sidelines. And enabled by the highest court in the land.”

Again, Joe Biden did not provide a single example to back up his verbal hand grenade.

But the former president clearly admitted that Congress and the Supreme Court are involved with President Trump’s decision-making. Uh, I believe that’s how the Constitution works, Joe. The executive branch wants certain things, the legislative branch votes yes or no, and the judicial branch reviews legal validity.

Hellooooo, Joe Biden. Isn’t that the system you spent 52 years in?

More unfairness. It is my humble opinion that President Biden, himself, undermined the Constitution. He supported stacking the Supreme Court with an eye on ideological appointees.

He championed the sanctuary movement that defies federal law. He failed to enforce immigration statutes by allowing at least 14 million foreign nationals to illegally cross the border to live in the USA, costing the country hundreds of billions of dollars that could have been used to improve the lives of American citizens.

Biden surrendered to the Taliban without seeking Congressional input, abandoning billions of dollars worth of weapons and causing the deaths of 13 Americans. He allowed trans people to serve in the U.S. military without congressional guidance. He supported DEI policies and Title 9 violations on college campuses.

I could go on with the unfairness, but you get my drift here.

The reason Joe Biden failed in the Oval Office, and there is no doubt he did, is that his policies were often incomprehensible. He never explained the open border or the sanctuary problem, among other dubious situations.

That’s the dictator track: do whatever you want and blank you if you don’t like it.

Over his four-year term, Joe Biden’s middle finger certainly got a lot of use. Which is not what the Constitution intended.

Is it?