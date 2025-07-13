Bill O’Reilly Column: Say, What?

It is lazy writing to begin a column, letter, or email with the word “I.” Therefore, that sentence shields me from accusations of sloth because, now, this column really begins.

“I” am an American who likes to hear opposing points of view if they are honestly presented. No propaganda, however. No tolerance for deceitful people who spout gibberish for money. The so-called “pundit class” in this country is rife with corruption.

Also, I choose my associates carefully, having been betrayed as we all have been. Among my crew are a number of liberal people who are making the same mistake: they get agitated every time President Trump says something provocative. Which is “a lot,” as the Donald might opine.

Every day, I get missives bemoaning the president’s over-the-top rhetoric: crocodiles in the Rio Grande, invading Greenland, 800% tariffs on Paraguay.

Mr. Trump’s verbal bombs drive his detractors insane, which very much amuses the chief executive.

I explain all this in my book “The United States of Trump.” For decades, Donald Trump has created chaos among those with whom he is negotiating or opposing. The tactic has generally worked well for him.

The best example is the first Republican debate in August 2016. There’s the political neophyte Trump on stage with a slew of career politicians who generally believe he’s a nitwit. Trump’s strategy was simple: channel Don Rickles.

Remember Boring Jeb, Lyin’ Ted, Little Marco? Trump’s verbal grenades unsettled his competition, throwing them off their game. Especially Jeb Bush, the favorite at the time. The Bush family harbors a deep grievance against Trump to this day.

When my anti-Trump associates wail and gnash their collective teeth, I respond simply: evaluate what the president, not what he says. His words and tone can change from hour to hour.

Ask “Little Marco,” who is now the secretary of state.

There has never been a president like Donald Trump, as I have pointed out in this space. He’s not going to tone it down or change his strategy. He’s taking his flamboyant style to the grave.

We will be able to evaluate Mr. Trump historically in three and a half years. But I can assure you that his bombastic rhetoric will only be a footnote to his legacy.

What he actually does and how well that works for the American people will define him for the ages. As it should.