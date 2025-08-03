Brad Zimmerman returns to Port Washington with hilarious and heartfelt sequel show

Brad Zimmerman’s sequel to his long-running one-man show, “My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy,” is drawing laughter and tears at The Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington.

With his latest installment, “My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy & STILL Not Famous,” Zimmerman returns with even sharper wit and deeper reflection on the often painful pursuit of a creative life.

“The first piece was more stand-up-ish,” Zimmerman said in an interview before a recent performance. “This one is more of a play. It takes you on a journey from the time I was a kid to the present moment. It’s very universal—finding something, staying the course and learning that failure is the essential ingredient to the whole ball of wax.”

A blend of comedy, storytelling and soul-baring honesty, Zimmerman’s show recounts his decades-long path through artistic struggle, starting with a “temporary” waitering job in New York that lasted 29 years. During that time, he chased his dream of becoming a comedic actor, eventually opening for legends like Joan Rivers, Brad Garrett and George Carlin.

The new show, which runs through Aug. 24, is already resonating with audiences, many of whom don’t need to be familiar with the original production to appreciate this one.

“You don’t have to have seen the first,” Zimmerman said. “This one has a beginning, middle and end all its own. It’s based on truth—real stories, real heart.”

With deft timing and a deep sense of humanity, Zimmerman explores everything from childhood angst and romantic missteps to artistic ambition and maternal expectations. As the title suggests, there’s also the ever-present specter of the Jewish mother.

“She’s trying to be my agent,” Zimmerman said, laughing. “She’d go around telling her friends, ‘Brad needs an agent. Do you know anybody?’”

But “STILL Not Famous” is more than just Jewish humor and family dynamics—it’s about the resilience required to keep going when success doesn’t arrive on time or at all. Zimmerman’s story is one of grit, humor and the occasional humiliation, all told with unflinching honesty.

“I didn’t start doing comedy until I was 42,” he said. “It took me six years just to start making money. But I wasn’t in it for the money. There’s a quote in my first play: ‘Money doesn’t bring happiness. The pursuit of excellence does.’ That’s what I’d tell anybody trying to put themselves out there.”

The performance—structured with theatrical finesse and moments of biting stand-up—is both hilarious and moving. Zimmerman mines his years in the restaurant industry for comedic gold, especially when talking about difficult customers.

“I don’t want 60 questions—get to the point,” he joked, recalling his days serving overly demanding diners. “If someone said they were in a hurry, I’d say, ‘So go!’” But he also appreciated the banter. “Sometimes I’d try material out on tables. It wasn’t glamorous, but it was a training ground.”

The honesty of his storytelling seems to resonate across demographics.

“I did the first show here twice before,” Zimmerman said. “This is the third time I’ve performed at Landmark. Doesn’t matter if I’m in Long Island or Phoenix or Philly—this show isn’t just for Jews. I just need an audience with a certain intellectual capacity, people who are willing to go on a journey with me.”

That journey has taken him across the country—and through a rollercoaster of triumphs and setbacks. He had a bit part on “The Sopranos,” a personal highlight and performed for packed theaters during his original Off-Broadway run.

“It went very well, but we did it in a cabaret space because it was more economically feasible,” he said. “The dream is still to do this show in a small New York theater, but you need [at least] $500,000. That’s a roll of the dice.”

The current run at Landmark is part of a larger tour that will head to Philadelphia next, then on to Florida. The Port Washington performances run Thursdays through Sundays, with six shows a week.

“This is the first real run of this piece—six shows a week for four weeks,” he said. “It’s a test. It’s exhausting, but I’m proud of what I’ve done.”

Zimmerman’s authenticity shines offstage, too. He recalls a moment from a recent performance that captured the emotional core of what he does.

“A guy came up after the show and said, ‘You’re a treasure.’ I’ve been called great, funny, talented, but never a treasure,” he said. “It took me aback. I’ll never forget that.”

For anyone pursuing their dream in a world where recognition can be elusive, Zimmerman has advice rooted in hard-won experience.

“Steve Martin said, ‘Get so good they can’t ignore you.’ And even then, they might ignore you. But that’s the goal. Focus on getting better, not getting ahead.”

That relentless pursuit of excellence—and the willingness to share it all on stage—is what makes Zimmerman more than just a comedian. He’s a storyteller, a philosopher and, as one fan put it, a treasure.

Tickets for “My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy & STILL Not Famous” at The Landmark on Main Street are available at www.mysonthewaiter.com or by calling 855-448-7469. Group rates available at 888-264-1788. Performances run through Aug, 24.