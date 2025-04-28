Holocaust Center, Nassau DA launch county campaign against antisemitism and hate

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly and Vice Chairman of The Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center join forces to create a campaign against antisemitism and hate.

The Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County has joined District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly to combat antisemitism and hate in a countywide educational and deterrence campaign.

“It’s not just words, but action,” said Bernie Furshpan, vice chairman of the board and marketing director. Furshpan reached out to Donnelly with a plan to fight hate and antisemitism and to educate the young population through social media.

The campaign, beginning May 1, features public service announcements, fliers, posters and social media posts. The PSAs will be broadcast on television, radio stations and social media. Fliers and posters will be made available to all schools in Nassau County and Jewish centers.

“When deterrence meets education, our community grows stronger, safer and more united,” Donnelly says in the PSA.

The Nassau DA encourages schools and the broader community to visit the museum “so that everyone stands together for unity and goodness.”

“We will prosecute people who cross the line, but an important first step is something that is offered right here at this museum — and that’s education,” Donnelly said.

The district attorney also mentioned plans for alternative punishments for those who commit hate crimes. Donnelly said if perpetrators complete an education program with the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center, their charges can be lowered and another plea can be established.

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena spoke at the conference about the impact of the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and how more young people are stepping up to continue the mission of addressing hate.

“Having people stop before they say or do something and think about how hurtful it is, how devastating, how hateful, is exactly what we need in Nassau County,” DeSena said.

Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck is hopeful the campaign will continue to reach Glen Cove residents and teach them to think about the consequences.

“I was raised to do unto others as you would have others do unto you, and not enough young people get that message from their parents anymore,” Panzenbeck said.

Donnelly said we are watching a world of hate.

“Be a beacon of hope, not a voice of hatred,” Donnelly said.