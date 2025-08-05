Jericho Board of Education preparing for 2025-26 school year

Jericho Superintendent Robert Kravitz addressed concerns over Regent exams in physics and chemistry at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, Aug. 4.

“At this time, there are two options available,” said Kravitz. “Students may either take the new version of the Regent exam or the older version of the Regent exam. While there may be some of our own assessments from within Jericho, there are assessments like the Regent exams that come from the state.”

Kravitz also spoke on issues revolving around early access to student schedules. There were a couple of programs that were linked to the site which caused discrepancies. The district said they hope to get it resolved within the next 24 hours.

The night’s agenda focused on new business, with Samuel Perlman, the president of the BOE, beginning the list of items in anticipation of the 2025-2026 school year. The board approved the student attendance policy and the building level school emergency response plans.

In addition, the 2025-2026 budget of $143,870,018 was approved, with Perlman letting the public know that this number for the budget had been disclosed before and has not changed since.

The Board of Education also unanimously hired Mike Larkin as the director of technology following a past resignation.

The board also decided to go back on a decision from their regular meeting last month, rescinding the approval relating to the initiation of litigation against a former employee known to the board.

After an approval of schedules, Perlman welcomedm Demetrios Jim Mendonis as the new assistant principal in the high school. Mendonis was a teacher in the Jericho School District for 12 years, before serving as an administration in two districts.

“We are very excited as a board to welcome him back to the district,” said Perlman.