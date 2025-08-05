Swastikas, racial slur found at Wantagh Park

Two swastikas were located at Wantagh Park by police.

Nassau County Police said that two swastikas, along with a racial slur etched into the playground equipment, were found at Wantagh Park.

Police said officers responded to the park on Friday, Aug. 1, at 3 p.m. when they found the markings. Police said the markings were roughly 6 square inches in size.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

This is not the first time swastikas have been found in the town over the past few months.

Two swastikas were discovered within a 24-hour window in April: one at Rath Park in Franklin Square and another at Coes Neck Park in North Baldwin.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin called the April incidents “unsettling” at the time, and said that the town has the second-highest Jewish population in the country.

Additional swastikas, the n-word and the c-word were found graffitied at Rath Park in June.

The town held a press conference following the June vandalism incident, as officials said the town had no tolerance for hate in any form. There was little reference regarding the racial slurs at the presser.

Immediate efforts to solicit comment from the Town of Hempstead regarding the Wantagh incident were unavailing.

Police request anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.