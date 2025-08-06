Two newly unveiled bridge signs honor fallen troopers Fabio Buttitta and Thomas M. O’Neill, pictured at the dedication ceremony with lawmakers and community members.

On the morning of August 4, at 10:30 a.m., a solemn and heartfelt ceremony was held at the New York State Police Troop L Brentwood Barracks to honor the lives and service of two New York State troopers who died in the line of duty, with two bridges being officially renamed in their memory.

The bridge formerly called the Crooked Hill Road bridge is now dedicated to Senior Investigator Thomas M. O’Neill, who died on July 6, 2005, from a heart attack following a struggle with a suspect. The G Road bridge now bears the name of Trooper Fabio Buttitta, who was tragically killed by a drunk driver on August 24, 1997, while returning home from a night shift on DWI patrol. Both men served with Troop L at the time of their passing.

The ceremony was part of a larger statewide effort to memorialize all 17 Troop L members who died in the line of duty, said Peter Nunziata, Troop L PBA delegate and board member of the Troopers Memorial Fund.

“We haven’t fulfilled that yet, but we’re at a certain point where we were able to get Trooper Fabio Buttitta and Investigator Thomas O’Neill the recognition they deserve,” said Nunziata. “Through legislation and with the help of Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, Assemblyman Keith Brown and Governor Hochul, we got these two bridges named.”

Memorial signs bearing each trooper’s name were unveiled just outside the Brentwood station near Crooked Hill Road, drawing a crowd of family members, fellow officers, community members, and elected officials.

“It was a beautiful day,” Nunziata said. “The ceremony brought everyone together — troopers, the community — to show that their sacrifice is not forgotten.”

State Police Major Stephen Udice spoke at the event on behalf of the department. Assemblywoman Giglio (R-Riverhead), Assemblyman Brown (R-Northport) and State Sen. Monica Martinez (D-Martinez) attended the ceremony, all of whom played key roles in advancing the legislation to honor the fallen troopers.

“Their loss is a powerful reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face each day to keep our communities safe,” wrote Martinez in a statement. “While nothing can ease the pain their families have endured, I hope these dedications bring comfort in knowing their service will never be forgotten.”

Assemblyman Brown called the bridge dedications a lasting tribute.

“Bridges are built to last — and so is honor,” he said. “These bridge namings will ensure that the courage of these two troopers echoes for generations.”

Nunziata emphasized that these tributes are not only for the families of the officers, but for the troopers still serving on the force.

“These were two troopers who worked out of SP Brentwood,” he said. “So the current troopers see that — they know that God forbid it ever happens again, their sacrifice would also be recognized. It means something. Hopefully we never have to see any of our officers lose their lives again. But if we do, we’ll make sure they’re honored.”

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Trooper Buttitta later moved to Long Island as a graduate of Nassau County Community College, eventually becoming a state trooper in 1994. Initially assigned to Troop K, he transferred to Troop L in order to be closer to his family.

“His vibrant personality and positive attitude was infectious to all who had the pleasure of meeting him,” according to his biography on the Troopers Memorial Fund website, until his untimely death at the age of 31.

“My son, when he became a state trooper, he fell to his knees and thanked God,” said his father, Salvatore Buttitta, at the ceremony. “That was my son.”

A Bay Shore native, Senior Investigator O’Neill began his law enforcement career in 1972 with the Long Island State Parkway Police, quickly climbing the ranks to become a sergeant on the force. He became a Technical Sergeant with the New York State Police following the 1980 merger of the Parkway Police into the NYSP, and by 1990, he had earned the title of Senior Investigator in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

O’Neill was one of the original founders and trustees of the Troopers Memorial Fund, the same organization continuing to honor his memory and three decades of law enforcement before his death at the age of 56.

O’Neill’s memory is not only one of dedication to law enforcement, but also of reform — his death ultimately leading to life-saving changes in how police respond to medical emergencies. Considering that there was no AED (Automated External Defibrillator) on site at the Brentwood station as he suffered a heart attack, and despite fellow troopers performing CPR, the nearest defibrillator did not arrive until paramedics reached the scene. O’Neill died on the way to the hospital.

In 2007, the New York State Police implemented a department-wide AED policy, equipping every patrol vehicle and station with a defibrillator and requiring troopers to receive CPR and AED certification through the American Heart Association, reshaping emergency response standards across New York law enforcement.