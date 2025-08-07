East Hills Rosanne Frank’s new children’s book explores lunar eclipse

Roseanne Frank, a longtime educator and author has just released a new children’s book, “O’win and the Moon,” that aims to teach kids about a lunar eclipse.

Longtime educator and East Hills resident Roseanne Frank has spent her life immersed in the power of storytelling and now, her latest picture book, “O’win and the Moon,” brings the wonder of the cosmos down to earth for young readers.

Released in March by WonderHouse Books, “O’win and the Moon” is a lyrical folktale about a young boy who must help the moon escape a lunar eclipse, calling on forest friends who eventually become the constellations. With rich back matter that explains the science behind lunar eclipses and constellations, Frank blends fiction and fact in a story designed for both joy and learning.

“I’ve always approached storytelling holistically, just like teaching,” Frank said. “Even in my lesson plans, I included literature, science, art, and tactile experiences. That’s the heart of this book.”

Frank, a former early childhood teacher with a degree in education from Manhattanville University and a graduate degree in Reading and clinical Diagnosis from Hofstra University, began her career in education and later transitioned to children’s literature after years of honing her writing craft through short-form fiction. She’s also a freelance children’s book editor and leads a picture book writing workshop at the East Meadow Library, helping aspiring authors shape their stories for young audiences.

But the journey to publication for “O’win and the Moon” was anything but linear. Originally acquired by two now-defunct publishers, the book ultimately found its home at WonderHouse after illustrator Friederike Ablang displayed the project at the Bologna Book Fair, where it caught the attention of editors.

Frank says Ablang’s artwork, especially an illustration of a child resting on the moon, inspired the final form of the story.

“Her texture, her colors—it just clicked. I reached out to her, and we stayed together even after the publishers fell through. We pitched it as a team,” Frank said.

That dedication paid off. “O’win and the Moon” will now take center stage at a special event at the Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Rd, in Centerport on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m., where the story will be projected onto the planetarium dome as part of “Story Time Under the Stars.” Frank will be present for book signings and a meet-and-greet.

“I grew up going to the Vanderbilt Planetarium in Greenlawn. It feels like coming full circle,” Frank said. “This is just the cherry on top.”

The book’s timing couldn’t be better. A total lunar eclipse is scheduled for Sept. 7, visible in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres and lasting 80 minutes. Frank says “O’win and the Moon” is the perfect read-aloud companion for teachers, homeschoolers, and curious young readers to understand the celestial event.

“The back matter includes everything from moon phases to constellations — perfect for science tie-ins,” she said.

Though Frank is now a traditionally published children’s author, she’s also well-versed in self-publishing, having released titles through her own imprint, including a short story collection, “Bite Size Reads.” Organized by how long each story takes to read, it was born from years of crafting award-winning flash fiction.

Frank also runs a resource site, Parents Love Picture Books, a curated directory of children’s titles organized by theme, author, and holiday.

“There wasn’t one central hub for quality children’s nonfiction and picture books,” she said. “I wanted it to be a one-stop shop for parents, teachers, and authors — especially for smaller publishers who don’t have a big marketing budget.”

A proud East Hills resident, Frank credits the community for its cultural richness and support of the arts.

“The libraries, the local papers — everyone here values storytelling and learning,” she said.

In addition to her new book, Frank recently released a historical fiction novel titled Legacy and Legend. The book is set in pre-Revolutionary War Oyster Bay and blends paranormal elements with Long Island history. It is aimed at middle school-grade children and has paranormal and horror elements, and Frank drew inspiration from her time working at the Raynham Hall Museum in Oyster Bay.

A new picture book, “Who Owns the Sky,” is already underway, again illustrated by Ablang, and explores the sun, moon, and stars in a spirited debate over who is most important to Earth.

For Frank, each story is an invitation to wonder.

“Everything we do in life feeds into our storytelling. It’s never a straight line, but it all matters,” she said.

For more information, visit rbfrank.com.