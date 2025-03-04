Glen Cove coach and teacher Jon Dolecki dies at 77

John “Jon” Doleck, a Glen Cove High School teacher and coach for nearly 40 years, has died. He was 77

As a teacher and coach, Dolecki impacted many students and was the only coach in the district to earn a state championship title, winning in baseball in 1986.

He suffered a heart attack on Feb. 18, according to previous reports.

“He left an incredible legacy here in Glen Cove, not just as a coach or a mentor, but as someone who truly impacted the lives of those around him,” said athletic director Kim Riso.

Dolecki coached the varsity baseball and basketball teams, earning multiple Long Island, county and division titles and over 500 wins, according to the McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home.

Riso said Dolecki taught industrial arts, including wood shop and architecture classes, for 36 years before retiring in 2007. She said his influence extended beyond the classroom and field, helping shape character and instill discipline.

“He had a following,” said Peter Falen, a physical education teacher who coached basketball alongside Dolecki in the baseball and basketball programs for 26 years.

Falen said that every game—whether on the baseball field or basketball court—had an audience there to support Dolecki. After Dolecki retired in 2007, Falen said he took over the varsity basketball program.

Falen said Dolecki had a “very impressive” attention to detail, planning each practice “to the minute.” He said Dolecki was the first person in the building in the morning and the last one out.

Falen said Dolecki earned the varsity baseball team and the school’s only state championship in 1986.

The high school principal, Allen Hudson, trained with Dolecki on the school’s basketball team from 1988 to 1991.

“He was a tough man,” Hudson said. “But you could tell that he loved working with students.”

Hudson said he was a “shy” ninth grader, afraid to shoot the ball when Dolecki pulled him aside and told him, “You’re here for a reason.” After that, Hudson said there was never a shot he didn’t take.

“He had a way of motivating you,” Hudson said.

Hudson said Dolecki would clean the baseball field himself before and after practices, which was a testament to his work ethic and dedication.

“The way that his former players lit up while reminiscing about their time with him is a testament to the profound and lasting impact he had on their lives,” Riso said.

According to McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Dolecki is survived by his wife of 52 years, Irene; his children Justin, Jamie and Katherine; and his grandson, Ryan.