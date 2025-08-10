St. James/Smithtown Bulls win first New York State Little League championship. 

St. James/Smithtown Bulls celebrate their first New York State Little League championship outside Smithtown Town Hall on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2025 (Matthew Page)

The St. James/Smithtown Bulls got a special welcome home following a magical Little League playoff run on Sunday, when the Smithtown Fire Department escorted the team to Smithtown Town Hall, where local leaders honored the team.

After capturing a state championship and making it all the way to the Metro Regional Championship Game, fans packed outside Smithtown Town Hall to celebrate the team and its first New York State Championship.

“The St. James/Smithtown Little League 12U boys didn’t just play baseball this season,” said Smithtown Town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim. “They played with heart, grit and unshakable team spirit, and they brought our community together.”

The team came within one victory of reaching the Little League World Series but fell short against Bristol, CT on Friday. But the loss didn’t dampen the pride residents felt for their boys of summer. Smithtown Fire Department Chief Dan Dongvort said the support was still evident despite the loss.

“We all could feel the entire place was electric, cheering for every single play,” Dongvort said. “You should hold your heads high for the talent, sportsmanship and class that you displayed not just in the community, but to the rest of the country.”

Suffolk County Deputy Police Commissioner Belinda Groneman added the celebration wasn’t just about their on-field accolades, but also their status as role models to their community.

“You didn’t just win games, you set an example for all the young athletes showing that true champions are measured not only by the scoreboard, but by the way you carry yourselves on and off the field,” she said.

Suffolk County Clerk Vincent Puleo added: “This season, you showed us true victory, and it comes from unity, resilience and the way that you lift each other up. Suffolk County is proud of you, the way you played and even more proud of the example you set for young athletes everywhere.”

New York State Sen. Mario Mattera (R-Smithtown) — who played Little League as a kid and tied his memories in playing to their success this season — awarded citations to all the players and coaches on the team.

“Smithtown Little League was my life,” Mattera said. “Just like with you young men, I couldn’t sleep at nighttime before a game. What you guys have proven, what you guys have done for the state of New York, you did it. You got it done.”

Support wasn’t limited just to Sunday’s celebration. Watch parties were held at local venues throughout the town, and fans showed their support in videos and on social media. Head Coach Scott Santelli said the community outreach meant the world to the team while on the road.

“To the town that I grew up in, you guys represented,” Santelli said. “The folks up in Bristol that run the Regional Tournament couldn’t believe how into it you guys all were. They literally have never seen the outpouring of love and community support like you all had for us.”

As the Bulls enjoy what’s left of their summer before school starts again, they will forever remember the history they made, from beating South Shore, Staten Island in the State Championship to their journey to Bristol.

“You all deserve this day,” Santelli added. “Your names will be at Gaynor Park forever. Your names will be there when your kids are playing ball at the same field your dreams started. Forever you will be known as the 2025 New York Little League State Champions, and I couldn’t be more proud of you guys.”