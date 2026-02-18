8 Common pet myths: What this LI vet tech wants people to know

At the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter, Leigh Wixson, a vet tech and animal shelter supervisor, has heard just about every pet misconception imaginable about shelter animals, and wishes the public understood how different the truth really is.

“Pit bulls have locking jaws; male cats will spray all over your house; shelter animals always have behavioral problems,” she said. “These myths persist, but they simply aren’t rooted in fact.”

Take the so-called locking jaw myth — there is no anatomical mechanism that allows pit bull-type dogs to lock their jaws. It is a rumor that has lingered far longer than science supports. Likewise, the belief that all male cats spray is misleading. Neutered males are far less likely to spray, and many never do. Behavior is shaped by environment, stress and whether the animal has been altered, not by blanket assumptions.

One of the most damaging myths, Wixson said, is that animals are surrendered because they are “bad” or problematic. In reality, most pets arrive due to life changes.

“Someone moves,” she said. “A landlord enforces breed or weight restrictions. A family underestimates the cost of pet ownership, including how much time and consistency animals require.”

While some animals do come in with behavior challenges, most issues could have been addressed early with training and commitment. Shelters assess animals and begin working with them, but Wixson is candid: “Shelters are not where problems are resolved,” she said.

The environment is noisy and stressful, with limited mental and physical stimulation. Dogs often operate in a fight-or-flight state. In a stable home, with time to decompress, many undesirable behaviors fade.

The same is true for cats. A timid, shut-down cat in a kennel may blossom into a social and affectionate companion once placed in a calm and predictable home. You cannot always judge who they are in a shelter setting. Many just need time to feel safe.

Another common myth: can’t teach an old dog new tricks. Reality is, many times, it’s easier! Older dogs often have better focus than puppies. The key is not age, but consistency. Training is not one and done. It requires daily reinforcement and follow-through from everyone in the household.

“Dogs are intelligent and like to learn,” Wixson said, adding that even well-mannered pets benefit from professional guidance to strengthen the bond with their new family.

Another pet myth that refuses to disappear is that cats smother babies. Wixson is surprised it still circulates. Cats are drawn to warmth, such as sunny windowsills, laptops, and cozy blankets. They may curl up near a warm infant, but the idea that they intentionally suffocate babies stems from centuries-old misunderstandings that predate modern medicine. Many historical infant deaths were later attributed to SIDS. For concerned parents, the solution can be as simple as closing the nursery door.

Wixson also challenges the belief that mixed-breed dogs are less predictable pets than purebreds. “You cannot make assumptions about any dog whose history you do not know,” she said. In her experience, many mixed breeds are mild-mannered and family-friendly.

“It is like raising children,” she said. “Same home, same values, wildly different personalities.”

If she could erase one myth forever, it would be that middle-aged pets are unhealthy or unadoptable. Puppies and super seniors are often adopted quickly, but those in-between ages are overlooked. Yet shelters conduct full medical workups, and many of these animals are healthy, stable, and past the chaos of puppyhood.

“The ones no one considers,” Wixson said, “are often the ones that love the hardest.”