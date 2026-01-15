Ex-Nassau probation officer sentenced for having sexual relationship with person he was supervising

In August 2023, an attorney for the female probationer reported to county authorities that Albertson had engaged in a sexual relationship with her while she was under his supervision, Donnelly said. The attorney provided screenshots of text messages and other supporting documentation alleging that the relationship began around November 2021 and continued through at least March 2022, the DA said.

An investigation by the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office revealed that on at least nine separate occasions between January 2022 and August 2023, Albertson falsified case notes on drug tests, office visits and home visits concerning the probationer.

The investigation also showed he had sex with her between December 2021 and March 2022 and provided her with money to purchase a car as well as roughly $8,000 for a car rental, manicures, food and other expenses, Donnelly said.

The investigation also found inaccurate documentation and unprofessional, concerning communication between Albertson and the probationer.

On Feb. 12, 2022, the probationer had told Albertson through text messages that she feared she was suffering from a fentanyl overdose, according to the DA. Albertson told the woman to stay awake, wake up her mother and eat sugar, but did not seek medical assistance or emergency services for her, Donnelly said.

After the incident, Albertson failed to report any drug use to the probation department, Donnelly said.

Albertson also made entries stating that the probationer had been drug tested at her home and at the Probation Department; however, the evidence revealed that no one from probation had administered a drug test to her while she was being supervised by Albertson, Donnelly’s office previously said.

He also officially documented that phone call check-ins, home visits and office visits were made on specific dates. Phone records and text messages between the defendant and probationer showed that these check-ins did not occur.

“His betrayal of his sworn duty harmed the progress of the probationer he was assigned to monitor and support, and unfairly damages the reputation of probation officers who bring professionalism and dedication to their positions every day in Nassau County,” Donnelly said after the sentencing.