Northwell’s Glen Cove Hospital earns 5-star rating

Northwell’s Glen Cove Hospital earns a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for the second-consecutive year.

Glen Cove Hospital is among five Northwell Health facilities to earn a five-star rating in the 2025 CMS Star Quality Rating System from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The hospital is the only one in Nassau County to earn the five-star recognition, alongside Huntington Hospital, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco and Sharon Hospital in Connecticut.

“Northwell has always been a health system that values quality of care and the overall patient experience above all else,” said Michael Dowling, Northwell’s president and CEO. “CMS holds our individual hospital teams accountable to that level of care and more. Star ratings provide a baseline for excellence that we strive to surpass with each patient encounter.”

This is the first time that five of its facilities earned a five-star rating, Northwell said in a press release. The system helps identify facilities by metrics, including patient outcomes such as mortality, safety of care, patient experience, timeliness and effective care, Northwell said. They said that just 10% of the 4,609 star-rated hospitals nationwide earned five-star status.

Northwell said that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services used Care Compare data between 2020 and 2023 to evaluate the facilities, and that 12 of its 18 evaluations improved its star rating from last year. This year’s CMC star rating include seven hospitals formerly operated by Nuvance, a New York and Connecticut health system that merged with Northwell earlier this year, Northwell said.

Glen Cove Hospital earned the five-star recognition for the second year in a row and was ranked No. 18 in the 2025-2026 National Rehabilitation Hospitals Ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services ranked Plainview Hospital and North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset four stars, alongside Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan and Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck.

“Nine of our hospitals are CMS four- and five-star institutions, and that’s great news for the communities we serve,” said Peter Silver, senior vice president and chief quality officer at Northwell Health.

“We use CMS as a guidepost for quality, measuring ourselves against other medical centers in the region and nationally. Most importantly, it’s an opportunity to improve what we already do well,” he said.