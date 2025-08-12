Port Washington Water Pollution District meeting erupts over new resolution for the ball field at Sunset Park

A Port Washington Water Pollution District meeting erupted this week into a series of confrontations over ethics compliance, alleged misconduct and the management of Sunset Park — ending with a new resolution to seek outside proposals for operating the park’s ball field.

The conflict stemmed partly from a resolution adopted July 29 directing Commissioner Brandon Kurz and the Port Washington Police Athletic League to take steps to address potential conflicts of interest. District ethics counsel William Leatherald told the board Tuesday that neither Kurz nor the PAL had “fully complied” with the measure.

Kurz disputed the claim, saying he is no longer compensated for his work with PAL, now serves solely as an unpaid volunteer, and has closed his business, Sport Washington. “Why would that not be in compliance?” Kurz asked, accusing the board’s attorney of misrepresenting facts.

Tensions escalated when Water Pollution Commissioner Melanie Cassens delivered a 2-1/2-page prepared statement addressing what she called “misinformation” from Kurz about the district’s $59 million bond and accusing him of harassment – a charge Kurz denied.

Cassens outlined the yearlong process of prioritizing infrastructure projects with engineers and staff before the bond — the largest in district history — was approved following public meetings and a taxpayer mailing. She said Kurz had falsely told residents that taxpayers would “pay for the bond twice” and that $2 million could be diverted to rebuild Sunset Park’s seawall.

“That is false and shows that he is not clear on how a bond works,” Cassens said, adding that state law prohibits spending bond funds on projects outside the approved plan. “What Brandon is saying…is actually against the law.”

Cassens also addressed governance, noting all three commissioners have equal voting power and that no commissioner can hire or fire staff without a board vote. She said some employees feared retaliation from Kurz and accused him of sending threatening messages.

“In the past five weeks, I have felt personally threatened by Commissioner Kurz,” Cassens said, citing messages that read: “I am very sorry for what is coming next,” “Melanie has left me no choice,” and “Goodbye, Melanie.” She said she will be filing a police report and a harassment complaint, adding, “Brandon, you are a bully.”

Kurz did not respond to Brandon’s characterization.

Former Deputy Chief of Port Washington Police, Ronald Demeo (L.), spoke at the meeting about his “disappointment in the lack of structure” of the meeting, with Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte (R.) also present at the meeting. Photo by Larissa Fuentes

At the close of her remarks, Cassens introduced a resolution to issue a request for proposals for the management of Sunset Park’s ball field.

Chairperson Arduino “Eddy” Marinelli seconded and approved the motion; Kurz did not vote. The measure calls for a nonprofit operator to be hired to pay rent, submit quarterly financial reports, maintain insurance and approve membership.

Residents packed the meeting room both for Kurz and against. Some couldn’t believe the “chaos” that the water pollution district meetings have turned into.

“It’s a free-for-all,” said Ronald Demeo, former deputy chief of police for the Port Washington Police Department. “You should all grow up, go into a private meeting, bring in other people that can help you get to where you need to be instead of putting out all your dirty laundry.”

Port Washington resident Hank Ratner said he does not feel like he can trust anyone on the board, but he appreciates that Kurz has been keeping the community involved with his Facebook posts. Ratner asked why Cassens and Marinelli haven’t sent out an email to residents to discuss what is going on, but the commissioners said they have been posting to their website for residents to follow along.

The meeting ended after public comment could not be contained with residents speaking over each other and without reconciliation between Kurz and his fellow commissioners.