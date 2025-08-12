Westbury Village approves permit for live music at perspective restaurant

Restaurant owner Rodrigo Sempertegui had his application approved by the Westbury Village Board for a new restaurant.

An eatery owner in the process of bringing a new full-service Mexican restaurant and cabaret to Westbury Village has the approval of the board as well as the property owner.

Rodrigo Sempertegui represented himself as the owner of the Casa Kahlo Restaurant, a new prospective Mexican establishment, during a public hearing at the Westbury Village’s Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Aug. 7.

“The goal for us is not only to have good meals, but also a good experience, which is the operation of the place, the sound, the smell and also the music,” Sempertegui said.

The special use permit for the property at 238 Post Ave. was specifically to consider the usage of a cabaret since Sempertegui said his goal is to have a full-service restaurant that transitions into what he called “a vibrant nightlife experience.” This would feature ambient music during dinner hours and be followed by a DJ or live music.

Sempertegui assured attendees that the music would only be performed inside and that outside speakers would adhere to the village code.

One village resident expressed concern about whether the noise would affect locals in the area, to which Mayor Peter Cavallaro said there are not many homes in immediate proximity to the property.

Cena081, an Italian restaurant on Post Avenue, has been a central point of discussion in the village over the past few months due to noise complaints.

Sempertegui said the building is being renovated to meet the requirements of the new restaurant. The board said the village denied the owner’s previous sign permit. Sempertegui said he is in the process of submitting a new application. The restaurant owner said he has already received a liquor license for the restaurant as well.

Sempertegui owns two other restaurants in the area, Frida’s Mexican Cuisine in Plainview and Frida’s Mexican Grill in Seaford.

Both locations are open seven days a week and close at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends. Sempertegui said that he does not know what the hours of the new restaurant will be, but he hopes his Westbury restaurant will stay open later.

Sempertegui also said there is no relation between his perspective restaurant and Casa Kahlo Mexican Grill & Bar in Newark, Del.

Trustee Vincent Abbatiello said he has eaten at Sempertegui’s restaurant in Plainview and enjoyed the food.

Luigi Vigliotti attended the village meeting, saying his family has owned the property at 238 Post Ave. since the 1980s. He said there were multiple offers for the space, but he and his family felt that Sempertegui had a good plan.

“The reason why we went with him in part was because we had meticulous attention to detail,” he said. “He was someone who impressed us in so many ways.”

Vigliotti began to get choked up during the hearing, saying that his father helped build the property and has since died.

“Preserving the integrity of this neighborhood is of paramount importance to me and my family,” he said.

Vigliotti said he had been to Sempertegui’s Plainview restaurant and that the food was “tasteful” and said the music was not obnoxious.

Galleria Ristorante, a Northern Italian restaurant, had occupied the space from 1984 until its closing in 2024.

Cavallaro said he planning commission had suggested approving the application with a series of conditions, something he said was normal.

There is no timetable as to when Casa Kahlo may open.