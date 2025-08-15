The aroma of simmering tomato sauce, the sound of live music drifting over Manhasset Bay, and fireworks lighting the night sky will mark the return of one of Port Washington’s most cherished end-of-summer traditions, the 44th Annual Italian Festival at North Hempstead Beach Park.

The festival, which runs from Thursday, Sept. 4, through Sunday, Sept. 7, is hosted by the John Michael Marino Lodge No. 1389, a chapter of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America. For decades, the four-day event has drawn thousands from across Long Island for authentic Italian cuisine, carnival rides, live entertainment, and a celebration of community spirit.

“This is our 44th Italian Festival,” Lodge President Anthony Cavallaro said. “We run it so residents of Port Washington and the surrounding area can have a great time, but also as a venue to portray our Italian cultural heritage.”

The Lodge’s cultural tent will feature olive oil displays, mozzarella-making demonstrations, and other activities highlighting Italian traditions. While the festival is known for its food and fun, Cavallaro emphasized that its heart lies in its mission.

A portion of the proceeds supports scholarships for students in Port Washington, Manhasset, Roslyn and other Long Island districts. Local organizations such as the Port Washington Youth Activities Association, area churches and the VFW also benefit. The Lodge contributes to national causes, including Alzheimer’s and cancer research.

“The festival started as a way to have fun and introduce the Italian culture and heritage to the people of Port Washington,” Cavallaro said. “It’s still about that, but it’s also a great way to raise funds to give back to the community.”

Cavallaro, who has been involved with the Lodge for about 20 years, became president a year and a half ago. He said his goal has been to strengthen membership, expand community participation and reengage residents with the Lodge’s cultural activities.

Four days of food, music and family fun. Each day of the festival offers something different:

Thursday, 6–11 p.m. – Opening night features Karaoke from 7 to 11 p.m.

Friday, 6–11 p.m. – Dance under the stars with Decadia, performing hits from the 1980s.

Saturday, 2–11 p.m. – Enjoy a DJ set in the afternoon, followed by a performance from Journey tribute band Any Way You Want It, and a fireworks display over the harbor.

Sunday, noon–9 p.m. – Family Day offers free rides for children from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Italian Night with singer Carmelo Raccuglia from 5 to 9 p.m., and a display of Italian sports cars. A special tribute to veterans and first responders will close the evening.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can purchase pay-one-price wristbands for unlimited rides, browse vendor booths and feast on cannoli, zeppole, pasta, pastries and other Italian specialties.

“My favorite part is seeing it all come together,” Cavallaro said. “It takes six to eight months to plan. Seeing families walking around, kids with cotton candy, people dancing to the music and enjoying great food — that’s what makes it worth it.”

This year’s festival coincides with the Lodge’s 100th anniversary. Established in 1925, it was named in honor of John Michael Marino, a Port Washington native born in 1894.

Marino excelled academically, attending Georgetown Law School before being drafted into the U.S. Army during World War I. Serving in the 112th Field Signal Battalion of the 37th Infantry Division, he laid communication lines under fire during the Meuse-Argonne and Flanders campaigns. At age 23, he died of pneumonia in France on Nov. 9, 1918, just two days before the Armistice, becoming the first Italian-American from Port Washington to die in the war.

Nearly a century later, Lodge members say Marino’s courage and service remain central to their mission.

The Italian Festival runs Thursday, Sept. 4, through Sunday, Sept. 7, at North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 West Shore Road. Admission is free, with a $5 parking fee. Pay-one-price ride wristbands will be sold daily.

“Each year, the festival brings people together in the spirit of community,” said festival committee member Trina Coccarelli. “We hope everyone leaves with full hearts, full stomachs and a deeper appreciation for the incredible story behind the Lodge’s name.”

More information is available at marinolodge.org or on the Lodge’s Facebook page.