Tesfa Stewart has been appointed as the director of special education for the North Shore School District.

The North Shore School District has appointed Tesfa Stewart, a K-12 special education administrator in the Hastings-on-Hudson School District, as its next director of special education.

This concludes a months-long search process that included input from faculty, parents, administrators, and the board of education.

Stewart’s appointment was unanimously approved by the board during a special meeting July 30. He will officially begin the role Aug. 30, succeeding Christopher Marino, who left the district earlier this summer to take a position in another school district. Marino had led North Shore’s special education department until the transition process began earlier this year.

“Not only was he the unanimous choice of our interview committees after a month-long search, but his vision, energy and dedication to students will help further our mission of empowering all students to discover their dreams,” Superintendent Christopher Zublionis said in a written statement.

The selection process was described as comprehensive and collaborative.

Zublionis said it included multiple committee meetings and interviews designed to gather feedback from all stakeholder groups. Educators, parents and administrators each contributed perspectives on the qualities needed in a leader for the special education program, and the final choice reflected broad consensus.

Stewart brings nearly 20 years of experience in K-12 education. He began his career as a teaching assistant before moving into classroom teaching and administrative leadership. He has held positions as a special education teacher, dean, assistant principal, and assistant director of special education, giving him experience at both the classroom and district levels.

As a K-12 special education administrator in the Hastings-on-Hudson School District since 2017, he has overseen curriculum design for students with a range of abilities, as well as different immigration statuses and socioeconomic backgrounds. He also led districtwide initiatives aimed at improving services for students with disabilities, focusing on maintaining high academic standards and ensuring continuity of support from early grades through high school.

Before joining Hastings-on-Hudson, Stewart worked in the New York City Department of Education as an assistant principal at the High School of the Arts & Technology, and earlier as dean and special education teacher at the same school. He also taught special education at AHRC Middle/High School in Brooklyn.

Over the years, Stewart has introduced programs to expand students’ opportunities. These have included strengthening local enrollment options so families can access high-quality services within their home districts, launching restorative practices, creating student-led affinity groups, and establishing the Saturday Academy. According to district officials, these efforts have contributed to improved attendance and higher graduation rates.

Stewart’s work has also emphasized student voice and advocacy. His involvement with the New York State Youth Advisory Panel is one example of his efforts to engage students in shaping their educational experience.

He holds a doctorate in transformational leadership from Long Island University, where his research examined the role of educator self-efficacy in teacher retention, professional development and student achievement.

Stewart said his leadership philosophy centers on holding students with disabilities to high academic expectations while providing the accountability and support they need to meet them. He aims to help students develop the confidence to advocate for themselves, remain engaged in their education and pursue meaningful opportunities after graduation.

According to Zublionis, Stewart “views teachers as the lifeblood of pedagogy and student support and believes that meaningful progress is only possible in partnership with educators, families and community organizations, including SEPTA.”

Zublionis added that the district is eager to see Stewart apply his expertise to North Shore’s programs.

“His commitment to students and to building trust with families will be an asset to our schools,” he said.

Stewart will officially take over the department later this month, beginning what district leaders expect to be a period of continued growth and innovation in special education services.