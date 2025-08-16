Canine Companions celebrates 50th anniversary through ‘The Last Project’

As Canine Companions marks its 50th anniversary this July 4th, the organization is not just celebrating five decades of enhancing independence for children, adults, and veterans with disabilities, it’s also honoring the people behind the mission.

After 43 years in the construction industry, Jim Nazzaro is winding down his career not with a retirement party, but with a legacy. The longtime builder and Bay Shore resident is spearheading the expansion of the Canine Companions Northeast Campus in Medford, adding a much-needed dormitory wing that will house individuals receiving service dogs through the organization. Aptly named “The Last Project,” it is a deeply personal endeavor that combines Nazzaro’s professional skills with his passion for giving back.

Several years ago, Nazzaro adopted two black Labradors, a brother and sister duo, who remained by his side for nine years. After their passing, the loss left a significant void. “You don’t want to get another dog because you just don’t want to go through that again.”

Then, a chance encounter at a charity event introduced him to Canine Companions, when he saw the opportunity to raise a puppy for 18 months as a bridge between full-time ownership and healing. The very next day, Nazzaro toured the facility, and by the end of that evening, he received a call that a puppy named Zach needed a home. He was on his way to pick him up the following morning.

Puppy raising quickly turned into something more profound. “How could I not do this, when I saw the good it does?” Zach eventually graduated and was matched with a recipient who remains in close contact with Nazzaro to this day.

Nazzaro’s experience with Canine Companions inspired him to do even more. As the need for facility space grew, he saw an opportunity to help. “When people come for their two-week stay to bond and train with their future service dogs, there often isn’t enough room on-site, forcing guests into local hotels,” Nazzaro explained. This project doubles the size of the existing dorms, making it easier for recipients to stay on campus and fully engage in the program without added logistical stress.

Construction began in April, and if all goes well, it will be completed by Thanksgiving. “It’s going great,” he said. “It’s very rewarding to see this come together.”

Though Nazzaro plans to step away from hands-on construction, he will continue to support Canine Companions however he can. He’s already helped reconfigure trainer spaces and other areas on campus, and while he doesn’t see himself raising another puppy, he’s open to short-term fostering. He greatly encourages others to get involved, especially in puppy raising, where volunteers are often needed the most. “It may be hard to give them up, but knowing how you’ve changed someone’s life makes it worth it tenfold.”

On their Facebook page, Canine Companions launched a daily countdown to their golden anniversary by sharing historic moments from the past five decades. Stories like Jim Nazzaro’s show that the heart of the organization beats strongest through its community of volunteers. Whether you’re a builder, a dog lover, or simply someone who wants to give back, “The Last Project” proves that there’s always a way to help.

For more information, visit canine.org.