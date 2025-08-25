Operation Safe Child event in Roslyn helps families prepare for emergencies

State Assembly Member Daniel Norber and state Sen. Jack Martins hosted an Operation Safe Child event Thursday, Aug. 21, at the Bryant Library, offering families free identification cards to help law enforcement in the event of a missing child.

The program, which is run statewide by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, produced dozens of ID cards for children in Roslyn, according to the Republican lawmakers. The program utilized the latest digital fingerprinting technology and high-resolution photography to create safe child cards.

The cards contain a child’s name, biographical information, fingerprint images of both index fingers and a high-resolution digital photo. The fingerprints are also stored in a secure database and compared against all incoming fingerprints submitted to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

The statewide program has produced more than 10,000 cards for children in Nassau County, according to the Nassau district attorney’s website. The service is free, and organizers encourage schools and community groups to host similar events to reach more families.

“Ensuring the safety of our children is a top priority, and I’m incredibly proud of the turnout and impact of this event,” said Daniel Norber. “Together with Sen. Martins, we are committed to empowering families with the tools they need to protect their loved ones.”

Families who attended praised the program’s accessibility. Norber and Martins also thanked the Bryant Library staff and volunteers for helping coordinate the event.