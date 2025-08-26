New Hyde Park opens new resident parking lot, new park to come in October

New Hyde Park residents have newly paved parking spaces as the village moves one step closer to finishing its work on and around South 12th Street.

“We’re just very excited,” New Hyde Park Mayor Christopher Devane said of the parking lot and park project, which is funded by the MTA’s Third Track Project grant program. “The end is in sight, and I think it’s going to be a beautiful addition to our village.”

The new 38-space lot, which is strictly for those with a $100 annual resident parking permit, is set to open on Aug. 25 between South 11th and 12th Street and 3rd Avenue. Two days prior, the existing 41 spaces on the other two-thirds of that lot space will permanently close for the construction of a new park, which Devane estimates will be complete in October.

Between this lot and the other new South 12th Street lot, which opened in March and runs from South 11th Street to Baer Place on 3rd Avenue, there are 96 resident parking spots, a number Devane said is intentional.

“We did a study for the last 20 months and we found about 88 to 90 spots are being used, depending on the day of the week,” Devane said. “So, now we have 96 spots, and we have additional spots on Second Avenue and Third Avenue for people as well.”

Those with resident parking permits can also park in designated spaces in other village lots, including the Central Avenue, Brooklyn Avenue and Lakeville Road lot.

Devane said the village has placed flyers on as many resident cars parked in the area as possible, so people were not surprised when the available South 12th Street parking shifted to make way for the construction of the new 27,000 square foot park, which he said would be a welcome addition to the village.

“I think adding park space is always really, really important. We’re looking to have people gravitate to an area that normally they would just pick up and drop off people at and not think twice before getting out of there,” Devane said. “Now, hopefully, it’ll kind of be a meeting place for people throughout the village, but certainly on the south side.”

Once it’s complete, the park will have pickleball courts, a children’s playground, basketball hoops, a dog park and a grassy area, the mayor said.

“We’ve decided to put grass to make it more conducive for families to sit around, maybe have a little bit of a picnic,” Devane said. “We are acutely aware that it’s right across the street from the train, but we’re going to do everything possible to make this an oasis and a festive park setting.”

“We’re excited,” he continued. “It’s going to be fun.”

Excavation for the park is set to start during the week of Aug. 25.