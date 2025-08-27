Long Island’s Infinity Drain leading the luxury shower drain industry

Infinity Drain, headquartered in Amityville, is known as the leading manufacturer of luxury shower drains for over a decade and offers a variety of services for their customers.

The company specializes in combining modern manufacturing practices with craftsmanship techniques through each of their drains and offers popular products, including the Disco-rectangle Tile Insert Liner Drain, Solid Grate Design, and Adhesion Linear Drain in collaboration with Gensler design company.

“Over the last decade, our headquarters in Amityville … has served as the key foundation for our continued growth and success,” CEO Jonathan Brill said. “We’re incredibly proud to manufacture in the US and partner with other American businesses that share our core values and commitment to innovation and design excellence.”

Domestic sourcing is Infinity Drain’s main commitment, with less than 5% of materials being affected by tariff regulations, according to the company, and compliance with the Build America, Buy America Act.

The manufacturing company also focuses on sustainable energy developments and contributes to a reduced carbon footprint. Their latest investment involves a new rooftop solar system by U.S.-based manufacturer Silfab Solar at the Long Island headquarters, which will reduce energy consumption and offset 88% of the company’s electrical necessities.

The company is also set on reducing waste, using recyclable waste from production of products to create brand new ones.

“At Infinity Drain, we focus on using recyclable materials and minimizing waste,” Brill said in an interview. “For example, all of our stainless-steel products are fabricated from stainless steel produced from recycled material in its raw form, which represents over 90%.”

With company principles of quality, excellence, custom capabilities and a rapid turnaround, Infinity Drain team members are committed to giving back to the Long Island community. They established a non-profit initiative called “Mission Belly Full” in 2020 to combat food insecurity and provide over 150 meals a week to local women’s shelters, veteran groups, and other organizations, according to the executive.

Brill shared some final thoughts regarding the company’s future goals and innovations and how the company hopes to continue expanding within the industry.

“We are currently working on some exciting updates that will be opening in early 2026,” he shared. “Additionally, we will be expanding Mission Belly Full, enabling us to provide even more support to the community. Regarding product line expansion and innovation, we continually develop new concepts and products to share with the industry. Our talented R&D team actively seeks to improve drainage solutions, hair maintenance, and more, continuing to develop unique designs that set us apart from others.”

For more information regarding Infinity Drain, visit infinitydrain.com,