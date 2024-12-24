Lazyboys Cornhole starts custom cornhole craze

Lazyboys Cornhole, founded and operated right here on Long Island, creates customized cornhole boards for any occasion.

Looking for the next statement piece for your backyard or party? Look no further than Lazyboys Cornhole.

As the island’s premier custom cornhole board company, the possibilities are endless when it comes to their products. They’ve got sports teams, wedding sets, superheroes, and many more themes to choose from. Along with the customization, they also offer CNC wood milling, custom woodworking, tournament hosting, rental board sets, tailgate packages and fundraising events.

Several of their designs are showcased on their website, Instagram and FaceBook page. Some stand-outs include New York sports teams, American pride, Grateful Dead and pop culture characters. They also offer other woodworks such as coasters, whisky barrel bars and more.

This family business is soaring with their high-quality materials and craftsmanship guaranteeing these boards last for years to come. These boards are also ready for whatever weather strikes them. So far they’ve done boards for all across the island making each one a truly one-of-a-kind piece. Customers can reach them through their website or phone number, as they do not have an open-shop location.

Lazyboys Cornhole has made custom designs for several businesses on the island, including Right Coast Taqueria in Ronkonkoma, Daiquiri Daddy and Miller’s Ale House in Lake Grove. Lazyboys Cornhole is truly amongst the favorites when it comes to Long Island.

They started out small only seven years ago when they made two Cornhole sets to attend a Giant’s tailgate at MetLife stadium. Never did they imagine it would blow up into the business it is today. Years later, they’ve gained thousands of followers and a large variety of customers.

Although they haven’t been around for many years, Lazyboys Cornhole is proving why they’re so popular. If you’re in need of some custom woodwork, especially cornhole boards, check out their social media pages and website. You just might be amazed at what you see.

For more information, visit lazyboyscornhole.com or call 631-769-LBCH.