Going Places: Plan a Fall Getaway Around Peak Leaf-Peeping

Hiking Chimney Mountain in the Adirondacks. To capture the peak foliage color, timing and advance planning are key. New York State offers foliage reports and an interactive map © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

With Labor Day in the rear view window, it’s time to look forward to a fall getaway. But if leaf-peeping is a priority, timing and advance planning are critical considering the relatively short time of peak color in any particular destination.

New York State has one of the longest and most colorful foliage seasons in the country. The change in color from the bright greens of summer to the brilliant hues of fall historically begins high in the Adirondack and Catskill mountains in early September and spreads out and down across the hills and valleys of the state, ending with peak foliage on Long Island and in New York City in mid-November. It takes about two weeks for the color to complete its cycle in any area, with peak brilliance lasting three to four days in any one spot.

To help travelers plan a fall getaway, the state’s tourism office, I LOVE NY, provides weekly fall foliage reports beginning September 12, with updates issued every Wednesday throughout the season. The interactive foliage map on the I LOVE NY website tracks weekly changes and progression and offers recommended viewing locations, examples of peak foliage in designated areas. You can also find information about popular local and regional attractions and activities across the state from apple and pumpkin picking to haunted Halloween activities, hiking, craft beverage trails and Path Through History Weekend special events at www.iloveny.com/fall. (An excellent roundup is at: Fall Foliage: When and Where to Go in New York State, www.iloveny.com/things-to-do/fall/foliage-report.)

Reports and the interactive foliage map are available at www.iloveny.com/foliage, or toll-free at 800-CALL-NYS (800-225-5697).

For more information on tourism in New York or to plan a New York State getaway, visit www.iloveny.com.

Leaf-peeping in the Finger Lakes

The Lake House on Canandaigua in the Finger Lakes is an ideal home base for a fall getaway.

A great place to experience vibrant foliage, crisp air and rolling vineyards is the Finger Lakes. Nestled on the shore of Canandaigua Lake, The Lake House on Canandaigua is the ideal home base for a fall getaway. From peak grape harvest season to pumpkin picking, cider tasting and breathtaking lake views, the resort offers a memorable autumn escape.

Take a scenic foliage cruise; hike the trails at Grimes Glen Park offers trails lined with waterfalls and forests ablaze in fall hues, perfect for a peaceful autumn hike; explore the region’s farms, wineries and breweries that showcase the season’s bounty, and savor autumn-inspired dishes and local flavors at the resort’s Rose Tavern, Sand Bar and Library Bar. In the evening, enjoy an evening under the stars with complimentary s’mores beside a fire pit

At the resort’s Willowbrook Spa, relax in the spa garden surrounded by native plants in peak autumn color, enjoy cozy barrel saunas overlooking the brook and indulge in restorative treatments blending herbal remedies with modern wellness techniques.

The Lake House is offering up to 20% off luxurious lakefront accommodations this fall. (More details: https://lakehousecanandaigua.com/packages/lakeside-fall-escape/)

The Lake House, 770 S. Main St., Canandaigua, NY 14424 585-394-7800, 800-228-2801, lakehousecanandaigua.com

Nature as Therapy in the Adirondacks

Lake Placid in the Adirondacks boasts one of the longest fall foliage seasons in the country, thanks to its diverse elevations and microclimates. (Aim for the days that see dips into the mid-30s to low-40s – a sweet spot for kickstarting that vibrant color change.)

Explore more than 2,000 miles of nearby hiking trails, including: High Falls Gorge, dubbed the Adirondacks’ most breathtaking 30-minute walk; Whiteface Landing for tranquil lake views; Catamount Mountain, featuring twin summits and panoramic foliage vistas; and Whiteface Mountain, with multiple trailheads designed for ambitious hikers. (Use the Adirondack Fall Foliage Meter for up-to-the-minute reports on where leaves are prettiest—this insider resource helps you target the exact best spots each day.)

High Falls Gorge, located between Lake Placid and Whiteface Mountain, is dubbed the Adirondacks most breathtaking 30-minute walk © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

There’s so much to do in fall in and around Lake Placid:

For the ultimate view, take the elevator to the top of the 120-meter ski jump (26 stories) at the Olympic Jumping Complex for athlete-level panoramic views without any hiking.

Bike the new Adirondack Rail Trail (25 miles open, bike rentals in Lake Placid) through golden tamarack groves and brewery stops; climb the Adirondack Fire Tower Challenge‘s 23 restored towers for panoramic treetop views; or ride the 1.4-mile Mt. Van Hoevenberg Cliffside Coaster (America’s longest alpine coaster) parallel to the historic Olympic bobsled track.

Festival calendar: Time your visit for the Flaming Leaves Festival (Oct. 11-12) combining ski jumping competitions with peak foliage, or the Adirondack Harvest Festival (Sept. 20) celebrating local agriculture with food trucks, live music, and farm activities.

Enjoy a fall getaway at the Whiteface Lodge in the Adirondacks.

Whiteface Lodge, a MICHELIN One Key and AAA Four-Diamond-rated all-suite resort tucked into the woodlands of Lake Placid, combines rustic luxury with the restorative rhythms of the outdoors. Think: forest bathing beneath golden canopies, stone massages inspired by nearby rivers, and private lean-tos warmed by firelight.

Named a Top 100 Spa by Spas of America, The Spa at Whiteface Lodge translates the region’s natural serenity into sensory treatments such as Ausable River Stone Massage, which uses heated basalt stones and Swedish techniques to melt away tension, named after the nearby Ausable River; and the Great Outdoors Facial, which harnesses antioxidants and botanical extracts to rejuvenate skin exposed to the elements.

Every Whiteface Lodge suite includes a cast-iron gas fireplace, a private balcony, and warm homemade cookies at turndown. Refuel at the rustic-elegant KANU restaurant or sip bourbon flights at Peak 47 before taking in a complimentary movie at the 56-seat in-house theater or a dip in the indoor-outdoor heated pool.

Whiteface Lodge’s Stay More, Play More package includes a $150 resort credit toward spa services and dining when travelers stay 3+ nights (with the credit increasing at the five night mark).

Whiteface Lodge, 7 Whiteface Inn Lane, Lake Placid, NY 12946, 518-523-0505, www.thewhitefacelodge.com

Another ideal place to make your Lake Placid home base is High Peaks Resort. Its location on Mirror Lake provides walking access to family-friendly nature trails (Cobble Hill, Peninsula) that locals use to avoid crowds at higher elevations. High Peaks Resort offers a Mountains & Maple Package (from $172.89) that includes authentic maple syrup, maple cotton candy, maple popcorn, and two resort mugs. (High Peaks Resort, 2384 Saranac Avenue, Lake Placid, NY 12946, 800-755-5598, www.highpeaksresort.com)

Lower Hudson Craft Beverage Trail

A short distance from the Wallkill Valley railtrail is Coppersea Distillery. Lower Hudson Valley region’s leaf peeping hot spots can be paired with nearby Westchester Craft Beverage Trail locations © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Lower Hudson Valley region’s leaf peeping hot spots can be paired with nearby Westchester Craft Beverage Trail locations.

Teatown Lake Reservation → Thompson’s Cider Mill (10 min. walk): Vistas of the Hudson’s fall reflections lead you to freshly pressed cider or a micro-brew.

Sleepy Hollow Cemetery → Bridge View Tavern (15 min. walk/5 min. drive): A family-owned and operated tavern with views of the Hudson River and Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Tarrytown Lakes Park → Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. (5 min. drive): The area’s largest craft brewery, producing over 28,000 barrels of beer annually.

Croton Gorge Park → Croton Tapsmith (4 min. drive): This spot features their famous “La Bella Sophia” pizza from their wood-fired pizza oven.

Untermyer Gardens → Yonkers Brewing Company (10 min. drive): Established in 2013, this spot is known for its rich, original drafts and many activities offered on-site.

Blue Mountain Park → River Outpost Brewing Co. (6 min. drive): Rugged foliage trails wind into a cozy taproom—great for couples or solo adventurers.

Ossining Recreation & Parks → Sing Sing Kill Brewery (10 min. walk/3 min. drive): A tranquil gorge walk wraps up with a sustainable, community-crafted draft.

Graham Hills Park → Soul Brewing Company (30 min. walk/4 min. drive): Family-friendly trails segue into Soul’s warm microbrew environment—ideal for all ages.

Cranberry Lake → Wolf & Warrior (12 min drive): A nature escape in White Plains that ends with stylish sips in town.

The Westchester Craft Beverage Trail is a free, mobile, web-based passport that will lead you to great experiences and delicious drinks as well as some appealing special offers. Sign up at the website- there’s no cost and no app to download. Earn points when you check in at participating merchants, and use them to claim a special reward. More information: https://www.visitwestchesterny.com/things-to-do/dining/craft-beverages/trail/

Sign Up for Vermont’s Weekly Fall Foliage Report

Spacious Skies Campgrounds provide a great home base to experience Maine’s fall foliage.

Vermont is world renowned for its fall foliage. Vermont fall colors usually start in early to mid-September in the higher elevations and in the northern part of the state, moving into the valleys and southern parts of Vermont as September turns to October. The Vermont Tourism foliage report tracks the progression and provides itineraries, events, attractions, and more ways to experience the season. (Subscribe: https://vermontvacation.com/vermont-seasons/fall/fall-foliage-report/)

Plan a scenic drive along a river to see the foliage reflecting off the water and drive over a mountain pass connecting historic downtowns. Scenic Vermont Byways and toll roads open to expansive mountain vistas painted in fall colors. Apple orchards, pumpkin picking, scenic chairlift rides, corn mazes, farm or creemee stands, and historic downtowns round out a day touring around the Green Mountains. (https://vermontvacation.com/things-to-do/trip-ideas-itineraries/scenic-drives/)

Make Topnotch Resort, Stowe, Your Base

Make your leaf-peeping a real getaway with a stay at Topnotch Resort, in Stowe, Vermont for the ultimate foliage experience, the Stowe-liage Foliage Package.

Make your leaf-peeping a real getaway with a stay at Topnotch Resort, in Stowe, for the ultimate foliage experience: the Stowe-liage Foliage Package (from $279) includes a $100 nightly resort credit, essentially paying for your meals while enjoying Mt. Mansfield views from the heated outdoor pool and jacuzzi. (Travel dates through Sept. 30 and Oct. 14-Nov. 30).

Other tips to enhance your getaway: Book spa treatments during peak afternoon hours when trails are most crowded. Play tennis or pickleball on Topnotch’s outdoor courts which affords a stunning fall foliage backdrop. Take the flat, paved 5.3-mile Stowe Recreation Path from behind Topnotch for unobstructed mountain views without traffic. Festival timing: Plan a stay around the Stowe Foliage Arts Festival (Oct. 8-10) for peak color plus local artisans, or catch the quirky Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival (Sept. 26) for family fun. Book midweek for best rates and fewer tourists on popular activities like guided brewery tours and scenic boat charters.

Topnotch Resort, Stowe, Vt., 800-451-8686, www.topnotchresort.com.

Spacious Skies Campgrounds Provide Home Base for Exploring Fall Festivals Throughout the East

Spacious Skies Campgrounds has 15 locations along a Fall Color Trail, with many festivals timed for peak foliage.

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J. – With 15 locations throughout the East, Spacious Skies Campgrounds are located within an easy drive of an array of fall festivals, from celebrations of fall harvest to books, films, arts, brews and history.

Fall festival fans can experience the progression of fall color from north to south along the Spacious Skies Campgrounds Fall Color Trail with many festivals coinciding with peak color in each location. For example, the Salem Haunted Happenings Festival, with events highlighting the town’s famous connections to witches, coincides with the peak fall color of the maple, birch, ash and oak trees that surround Spacious Skies Minute Man in Littleton, Mass. And the Savannah Film Festival beginning Oct. 25 coincides with the peak color of the majestic oak trees at Spacious Skies Savannah Oaks.

Among the fall festivals near Spacious Skies Campgrounds:

Experience Maine’s fall foliage at a Spacious Skies Campground.

Spacious Skies Walnut Grove, Alfred, Maine and Spacious Skies Balsam Woods, Abbott, Maine: Fall Foliage Festival, October 11-12. Boothbay’s Railway Village Museum has been staging a Fall Foliage Festival with art, food, music and train rides for 56 years.

Spacious Skies French Pond, Henniker, N.H. and Spacious Skies Seven Maples, Hancock, N.H.: New Hampshire Book Festival, Oct. 3-4. The annual New Hampshire Book Festival brings more than 50 nationally recognized authors together to celebrate literacy with panels, interviews and books signings.

Spacious Skies Minute Man, Littleton, Mass.: Salem Haunted Happenings Festival, Oct. 1-31. This annual festival takes place in New England’s most notorious witch-centric location, Salem, Mass. Included are a grand parade, artists, costume balls, haunted houses, live music and theatrical presentations.

Spacious Skies Adirondack Peaks, North Hudson, N.Y. and Spacious Skies Woodland Hills, Austerlitz, NY: New York State Sheep and Wool Festival, Oct. 18-19. Fiber arts fans will want to check out The New York State Sheep and Wool Festival, a two-day celebration featuring sheep shows, workshops, kids’ activities and more.

Spacious Skies Country Oaks, Dorothy, NJ: Smithville Oktoberfest, Oct. 4-5. The historic town of Smithville stages a two-day Oktoberfest featuring crafters, food, music and kids’ activities like carousel rides.

Spacious Skies Shenandoah Views, Luray, Va.: Blue Ridge Folklife Festival, Oct. 25. Marking its 52nd anniversary this year, the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival features musicians, moonshiners, craftspeople, cooks, motorheads, mule jumpers, horse pullers, coon dog racers, antique tractor buffs and old-time gamers for a celebration of the rich heritage and traditions of the region.

Spacious Skies Sandy Run, Fayetteville, NC: Fayetteville International Folk Festival, Sept. 26-27. Downtown Fayetteville is host to cultural performances, art, bands and dancers and authentic cuisine from around the world.

Spacious Skies Savannah Oaks, Savannah, GA: Savannah Film Festival, Oct. 25 – Nov. 1. Marking its 25th year, this festival at the Savannah College of Art and Design attracts 50,000 to see the work of emerging student filmmakers while well-known directors, actors and producers come to accept awards and discuss their craft.

Many of the Spacious Skies Campgrounds offer alternative accommodations for travelers who don’t own RVs, including cabins, yurts, tent sites and at select locations, retro trailers.Spacious Skies has also partnered with RV Share so would-be campers and glampers can rent RVs in each location or rent RVs that they can drive from place to place.

Travelers who are members of the Spacious Skies Loyalty Program – called Cosmic Campers – receive a 12 percent discount on all RV site, cabin and glamping reservations, including holidays. The annual fee to join the program is $31.90, and enrollment is quick and convenient online.

To learn more, visit www.spaciousskiescampgrounds.com.

