Going Places: New York State’s Olympic Authority Ski Mountains Open for Season

Skiing Gore Mountain, one of three New York State Olympic Authority ski destinations, with Whiteface and Belleayre, that have opened for the season © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the official start of the 2024-25 winter season with the daily opening of New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (Olympic Authority) ski mountains, Gore, Whiteface and Belleayre Mountains.

These are the three largest of New York State’s 52 operating ski areas (the most of any state!). With ski areas located across the state, nearly every major New York metro area is within 90 minutes of top-tier winter recreation and makes skiing and riding an important contributor to employment and quality of life for residents throughout the state.

Our three-generation family rides the new Skyride Gondola to begin our visit at the top of the highest ski jump tower at Mt. Van Hoevenberg, one of four venues included in the Olympics Legacy Site Passport © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

“We are proud to welcome New Yorkers and visitors of our great State to our world-class ski resorts this winter season,” Governor Hochul said. “Our investments in these facilities have strengthened the state’s winter tourism industry, creating jobs, driving economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for residents. These resorts offer unparalleled opportunities for recreation, ensuring that New York remains a top destination for winter sports enthusiasts.”

Gore, Whiteface and Belleayre, as well as many of the ski mountains in New York State, offer programs for all ages and abilities. Adaptive snowsports programs offer individuals with cognitive and physical disabilities the opportunity to learn with certified instructors. There are also numerous opportunities for beginners up to masters. These include the 2024-25 SKI NY Free for Kids Passport Program granting third, fourth and fifth grade students to obtain a complimentary one-day lift ticket at participating New York State ski resorts and the College Club Program at Gore, Whiteface and Belleayre, open to any full-time college or university student to apply.

Whiteface Mountain

You can’t help but feel like an Olympian when you ski Whiteface Mountain © Laini Miranda/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Whiteface continues to build on its legacy of excellence with several key enhancements. A new heated patio at the Bear Den Learning Center provides expanded space for dining, gathering and watching ski lessons. Snowmaking infrastructure has been upgraded with new pipes and high-efficiency snow guns on popular trails, along with a Snowmax injection system to ensure high-quality snow, even during warm conditions. The Cloudsplitter Gondola received a new haul rope to ensure reliable operations, while the addition of a winch-ready PistonBully 600 Snow Cat will help maintain optimal trail conditions. These improvements reinforce Whiteface’s status as a top destination for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities (whiteface.com).

What makes Whiteface Mountain so absolutely special (and worldclass) is that it is part of a Olympics complex where you not only can see training facilities and historic sites, but you can participate in many of them, including ice skating, bobsled, Nordic skiing and biathalon. And with the multi-million dollar investments in facilities, you may well see World Cup competition or training going on.

Mt. Van Hoevenberg: Building on the momentum of hosting the successful WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series event in September, the Nordic ski area at Mt. Van Hoevenberg is gearing up for another full season of events taking place alongside daily recreational opportunities for cross-country skiers. This season’s event schedule includes local, regional, and national Nordic races, culminating with the SuperTour races March 29-30. Drawing on a 7.5 million gallon reservoir, the ski area at Mt. Van Hoevenberg is the home of the world’s largest snowmaking system dedicated to Nordic skiing.

Olympic Jumping Complex is visited with a new Skyride Gondola, then an elevator to the top of the highest ski jump © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

The best way to experience Lake Placid, we discover, is with the Olympics Legacy Sites Passport, which provides access to the four Olympic venues and experiences – so even if you don’t ski, you can take the Cloudsplitter Gondola up to the summit of Little Whiteface to enjoy the spectacular view of the Adirondacks high peaks; go to the top of the highest ski jumping tower at the Olympic Jumping Complex to see what the ski jumpers see (terrifying); tour Mt. Van Hoevenberg where the sliding sports (bobsled, skeleton and luge), Nordic skiing, and Biathalon are held; and tour the Olympic Center, where you visit the museum that houses one of the best collections of Olympics memorabilia in the world, as well as the skating arenas. (The passport includes one admission to the four venues plus 10% off shopping and dining at all the Legacy Sites. (The Olympic Legacy Passport can be purchased at any of the venues ( https://lakeplacidlegacysites.com/legacysitespassport/ ) Lake Placid Legacy Sites, 518-523-1655, https://lakeplacidlegacysites.com/

During our visit to Mt. Van Hoevenberg, we get to watch practice runs for the two-person bobsled World Cup competition © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

When the Mt. Van Hoevenberg track isn’t being used for practice or competition, you can take the Bobsled Experience, where you are driven down the track with real bobsledders. You get to go through that famous Turn 10 but from Start 4, so it comes soon into the ride before you get going too fast, but you still reach speeds up to 50 mph on the lower half-mile of the track. (Be sure to reserve in advance; in summer, the bobsled uses wheels on concrete; $125/9+; $100/military, https://mtvanhoevenberg.com/todo/bobsled-experience/).

Also at Mt Van Hoevenberg you not only get to see the Olympic bobsled track but you can ride alongside on the Cliffside Coaster, the longest coaster in North America, which opened in 2020. As you ride up to the top, you hear the Olympic history of the track but once at the peak, you are in the driver’s seat and control the speed, navigating sharp corners, cliffside banks and long winding stretches (open daily in season but weather dependent; make reservations in advance; 31 Van Hoevenberg Way, Lake Placid, NY 12946, https://mtvanhoevenberg.com/todo/cliffside-coaster/).

At the Olympic Jumping Complex, you can also ride the new Sky Flyer Zipline adjacent to the ski jumps – and if the ski jumpers are practicing, you can seemingly fly alongside. ($20 off ticket price with the Legacy Passport).

Whiteface Mountain has no lodging of its own, but the Lake Placid/Adirondacks region has scores of truly fabulous accommodations, special in their own right:

High Peaks Resort is offering a Ski Adirondacks Package that includes a welcome beverage upon arrival, a $25 nightly property credit to use at Dancing Bears Restaurant, complimentary snowshoe rentals, complimentary admission to Whiteface Club & Resort Nordic Center for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, 10% off rentals at Cunningham’s Ski Barn, and a guaranteed 2:00 pm checkout. Après ski, visit the newly reimagined Lake House at High Peaks Resort for drinks, snacks and entertainment. Rates start at $249 per night, excluding taxes and fees.

Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid offers guests three unique opportunities this winter to learn from some of the ski world’s most successful athletes: Ski with Olympic Medalist Andrew Weibrecht, Nordic Ski with Olympic Medalist Andrea Henkel Burke, and the Your Turn Women’s Ski Clinic with Andrew and Lisa Densmore Ballard.

Settling in to my lushna at East Wind Lake Placid Hotel © Dave E. Leiberman/goingplacesfarandnear.com

On our last visit, we really enjoyed our stay at Eastwind Lake Placid, which offers a variety of lodging options including cabins and lushnas (6048 Sentinel Road, Lake Placid, 518-837-1882, https://www.eastwindhotels.com/lake-placid-overview). Also, the Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort, right on Mirror Lake, walking distance to attractions, shopping, dining, 2559 Main Street, Lake Placid www.golden-arrow.com, 844-209-8080.

Gore Mountain

Gore Mountain is New York State’s largest ski and ride resort with 439 skiable acres spanning four mountains, with expansive views of the Adirondack wilderness © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Gore Mountain’s improvements align with its vision of becoming a premier year-round destination. Construction is underway on a new 18,300-square-foot lodge at the North Creek Ski Bowl, featuring a restaurant and two levels of outdoor patios due for completion in 2025. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the old Hudson chairlift was replaced with a new detachable quad, providing access to trails for all skill levels. Additionally, the Northwoods Gondola cabins are being upgraded to accommodate modern skis and snowboards, ensuring greater comfort for guests. These upgrades position Gore as a hub for all-season recreation, strengthening the local economy.

Gore Mountain is New York State’s largest ski and ride resort with 439 skiable acres spanning four mountains (Gore, Bear Mountain, Burnt Ridge Mountain and Little Gore Mountain), a vertical drop of 2,537 feet from the summit at 3,600 ft, 108 trails (longest is 4.4 miles), accessed by 14 lifts. As a perennial blue-trail/intermediate skier, Gore Mountain is one of my favorite places to ski. Nestled in the Adirondacks, it offers expansive views of a real wilderness. You actually feel as if you were in the Rockies.

The Lorca Adirondacks on Indian Lake © Dave E. Leiberman/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Gore Mountain has no on-mountain lodging but there are plenty of charming places throughout the Adirondacks, and marvelous dining in North Creek. Among them, Lorca Adirondacks at Indian Lake, about 40 minutes away, a historic motel that has been refurbished to year-round rustic luxury (Lorca ADK, Sabael, NY, 518-300-3916, hello@thelorca.com, thelorca.com/adk). For a luxurious stay, choose The Sagamore, a historic, grand resort in Bolton Landing on Lake George, 45 minutes away (www.thesagamore.com).

Gore Mountain, 793 Peaceful Valley Road, North Creek, NY 12853, Snow Phone: 518-251-5026, info 518-251-2411, info@goremountain.com, goremountain.com.

Belleayre Mountain

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, Belleayre continues to enhance its facilities with several key improvements. Early season will have limited lodge and services in anticipation of a grand re-opening of Discovery Lodge to include a new rental center and tuning services. Snowmaking capabilities were upgraded with the installation of 20 new PoleCat fan guns and 30,000 feet of new piping, increasing efficiency even in warmer temperatures. A new learning area at the summit, complete with a carpet lift and easy-graded trail, offers beginners better snow conditions and inspiring views. Guests can also access the summit via the Catskill Thunder Gondola for a seamless learning experience.

Belleayre Mountain is especially popular with families because of its proximity (just about 2 ½ hours drive) and perfect size, with marvelous beginner trails and learn to ski programs, and a natural separation between beginner and advanced skiers.

There is no on-mountain lodging, but quaint inns and lodges nearby in Fleischmann’s, Pine Hill, Big Indian, Phoenicia, Margaretville and Shandaken – among them, the Lorca Catskills offering several cabin/cottage-style accommodations (Gooding Rd & Rt 42, Shandaken, NY 12480 hello@thelorca.com, thelorca.com, 518-300-3916).

See more at www.belleayre.com/plan-your-visit/lodging/)

(Belleayre, Highmount, NY 12441, 800-942-6904, 845-254-5600, www.belleayre.com).

World Championship and World Cup Events at Olympic Venues

The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority (Olympic Authority) 2024-2025 events calendar is highlighted by World Cup events in three different sports and the International Bobsled & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Championships set for March 2025.

“With recent state investments to renovate the sports infrastructure in Lake Placid, we’re building on our commitment to the enduring legacy of athletic prestige in the North Country,” Governor Hochul said.“By welcoming a host of exciting events over the coming months, we are tapping into the region’s history and invigorating the infrastructure and possibility it carries.”

Among the highlights: the return of International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Aerials World Cup on January 18-19, and the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, which will now include both men’s and women’s competitions, on February 7-9. The IBSF World Championships will take place over two weeks, from March 6 through March 16.

Other notable major events on the upcoming schedule are the FIS World Junior Championships for ski jumping and Nordic combined on February 11-16, the SuperTour Nordic Finals from March 27-30, and two major collegiate hockey tournaments – the Adirondack Invitational (November 29-30) and the ECAC Hockey men’s championships (March 21-22) – at the Olympic Center.

The FIS Freestyle Aerials World Cup competition returns to the Olympic Jumping Complex, Lake Placid, on January 18-19, 2025 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

FIS Freestyle Aerials World Cup, January 18-19 – Olympic Jumping Complex: Men’s and women’s FIS Freestyle Aerials World Cup competition returns to the Olympic Jumping Complex for the first time since 2019 on January 18-19, 2025. An Olympic sport since the 1994 Lillehammer Games, aerials is a spectator-friendly discipline that showcases athletes performing acrobatic flips, spins and twists in the air for scores based on total air, form, and landing success.

Lake Placid is one of eight FIS Aerials World Cups on the 2024-25 calendar and will feature men’s and women’s individual events and a mixed team event. The season begins November 24, 2024, in Ruka, Finland, and concludes with the World Championships starting March 30, 2025. Lake Placid, a regular stop on the FIS Aerials World Cup tour between 1985 and 2019, is the second Aerials World Cup of the 2024-2025 season.

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, February 7-9 – Olympic Jumping Complex: After successfully hosting FIS Ski Jumping World Cups for men over the last two years, the Olympic Authority announced the addition of individual women’s ski jumping events and a mixed team competition from February 7-9 on the large hill at the Olympic Jumping Complex.

Practicing for the 2024 Bobsled World Championships at Van Hoevenberg. This year’s event is taking place Mar. 6-16, 2025 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

IBSF Bobsled and Skeleton World Championships, March 6-16 – Mt Van Hoevenberg: The IBSF World Championships is the season’s premier bobsled and skeleton event, providing the best sliding athletes in the world an opportunity to achieve career-defining moments. Mt Van Hoevenberg has hosted the Bobsled World Championships nine times since 1949, including the combined IBSF Bobsled & Skeleton World Championships in 2009 and 2012. The 2025 IBSF World Championships was originally scheduled to take place in 2021 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World Champions will be crowned in Lake Placid across seven different disciplines: 4-Man Bobsleigh, 2-Woman Bobsleigh, 2-Man Bobsleigh, Women’s Monobob, Men’s Skeleton, Women’s Skeleton, and Skeleton Mixed Team. Winners will be determined by cumulative times over four heats, providing athletes a momentum boost as they continue preparation for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

The IBSF World Championships were last held at Mt Van Hoevenberg in 2012 when Steven Holcomb piloted the USA sleds to victories in 2-man, 4-man, and the team competition. Holcomb, who famously ended a 62-year Olympic gold medal 4-man drought for Americans at the 2010 Vancouver Games, went on to win two silver medals in the 2014 Sochi Games.

State Support for Tourism Industry

Governor Hochul has maintained a strong commitment to supporting New York’s tourism industry – one of the State’s key economic drivers. New York State welcomed 291.5 million visitors in 2022, the largest number of visitors in its history, generating more than $78.6 billion in direct spending and $123 billion in total economic impact, which followed historic investments in tourism, economic development, outdoor recreation, transportation and other key sectors.

As part of that commitment, the Governor has supported significant investments of more than $600 million in the Olympic Authority facilities to help reposition the State of New York as a global winter sport destination. These investments have supported major sporting events like the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games held in Lake Placid last year. The major transformations and modernizations were executed with a focus on sustainability and financial responsibility. In tandem, event promoter and organizer WBD Sports recently achieved the ISO20121 certification for its commitment to sustainable event management. This certification approves the structured framework that integrates sustainability into their event management practices.

While in Lake Placid, be sure to visit the Olympic Museum, where you can see medals going back decades. New York State’s investment in year-round tourism has resulted in record numbers of visits and expenditures © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Since the Olympic Authority venue modernization projects began, overall visits to Olympic Authority facilities have been increasing markedly. Guest visits at all venues combined broke the one million mark for the first time in 2022-2023, hitting 1,014,292 total visits.

Though the Olympic Authority’s impact as a major driver of tourism and regional economies has traditionally occurred in winter, the investments made in these venues in recent years have greatly expanded that impact to one that’s year-round. From scenic gondola rides at all three mountains to the Whiteface Veterans’ Memorial Highway to the longest mountain coaster in North America at Mt. Van Hoevenberg to a new rail and zipline attraction being installed at Gore Mountain’s North Creek Ski Bowl, and many other non-winter activities and attractions, Olympic Authority venues are offering a wellspring of adventure throughout the year for all ages and all abilities.

More information at the Olympic Regional Development Authority, orda.org.

