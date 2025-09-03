Man shot dead in Carle Place by police officer

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder (R.) and Detective Scott Fitzpatrick (L.) announcing a man was shot dead by an officer in Carle Place.

A 33-year-old man was shot dead by a Nassau County Police Department officer in Carle Place on Wednesday, Sept. 3after pointing and waving a BB gun at officers, officials said

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a press conference that the officer, who was not identified, had acted properly in the shooting of James Rosano.

“A well-trained, well-professional, well-controlled officer did what he had to do to stop that threat,” Ryder said.

Ryder and Detective Scott Fitzpatrick said a 911 call had been placed by Rosano’s mother, saying her son was under the influence of drugs and had become “out of control.”

Fitzpatrick said once Rosano found out his mother had called the police, he said, “Kiss me, I’m going to go outside and die by the police,” and went down to the basement.

He said one police officer had been talking to the mother outside of the home when Rosano appeared to his right, pointing a BB gun that had been made to look like a shotgun.

Ryder said police learned after the incident that the weapon was not real.

“He feared for his life and for the life of a mother, pushed her inside the house, and closed the door behind him,” Fitzpatrick said of the officer speaking to the mother.

At the same moment, two other police officers appeared at the scene, telling Rosano to drop the weapon, Fitzpatrick said.

He said that after officers repeatedly asked Rosano to lower his weapon, a single shot was fired by of the two officers, striking Rosano in the chest. Ryder said Rosano was pronounced dead at NYU Langone – Long Island roughly one hour later.

“I think the officers need to be praised for saving the mother and for holding off until the ultimate moment where they had to take action,” Ryder said.

Fitzpatrick said Rosano had been arrested several times, including on Monday, Sept. 1, for assaulting his girlfriend.

Police said Rosano lived in the Carle Place home with his mother and father.

The department did not identify the officer who shot Rosano.

Fitzpatrick and Ryder said all three officers were wearing body cameras that will be handed over to the state Office of Special Investigation.

Tommy Shelvint, president of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, praised the action of the officers involved in the shooting in a press release.

“Our officers were confronted with what appeared to be a deadly weapon and acted with courage to protect themselves and the community,” Shelvint said. “The loss of life is always tragic, and our thoughts are with the family. We will continue to stand with the officers who will carry the weight of this tragedy with them forever.”