Inaugural Art Walk transforms Port Washington’s Main Street into open-air gallery

Upper Main Street turned into a walkable canvas Saturday, Sept. 6, as hundreds of residents and visitors took part in the inaugural Port Washington Art Walk, hosted by the nonprofit Residents Forward. The organization is dedicated to making the community cleaner, greener and more sustainable.

The Art Walk is part of “Let’s Walk Port Washington,” a Residents Forward initiative to encourage sustainability, community connection and economic vibrancy by promoting walkability. Inspired by community gatherings like Port Promenade and Holiday Magic, the initiative aims to bring people together while showcasing local talent and businesses.

The event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featured murals, live art, music, food and interactive activities across multiple downtown locations. Highlights included The Art Guild’s Artist Trunk Show at the Long Island Rail Road station parking lot, student performances at Wright Music, and live demonstrations at murals and storefronts along Main Street.

“This event has been so much fun to create,” said Cynthia Litman, a Residents Forward member and founder of Mom Time Events. “The true beauty of Port Washington is in the community. The second Residents Forward put the call out so many partners stepped up with their talents. For me, that’s been the most beautiful part — watching the community come together.”

The Art Walk showcased 14 local artists selling their work, music performances ranging from student groups to seasoned bands, and live painting by artists, including Michelle Shain, Rachelle Krieger and Jason Diaz.

Businesses such as Lifestyle Café, Crazy Cakes Café and Bluetique hosted food art and hands-on activities, while the Port Washington Federal Credit Union displayed photography by Alice Melzer.

The event also tied into Residents Forward’s PW Mural Project, a decade-long effort to highlight community pride through public art.

Murals like “Remembering the Unforgettable” and “Town Crier” served as gathering spots for live painting, meet-and-greets and history trivia games.

For some, the Art Walk was personal.

“I’m a painter from Port Washington, and I came back from Boston to take part in this,” said Amanda Strobel, a Massachusetts College of Art and Design student and Port Washington Resident. “The art programs here in the public schools were so strong. It’s an honor to be back sharing my work with the community that inspired me.”

Others came for the chance to showcase their passions in new ways. The Port Washington Masonic Lodge hosted a car show alongside the art displays.

“We fix and work on all our own cars,” said John Ruvio, a lifelong resident. “It’s cool to share them with people who didn’t even know we had them, and to be part of something that celebrates art and community.”

Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District Executive Director Holly Byrne said the event reflects the group’s broader mission.

“This is an amazing creative endeavor,” Byrne said. “We’re here to support our business membership, spotlight their ideas and make sure the community sees everything Port Washington has to offer.”

Litman said organizers hope the Art Walk becomes an annual tradition.

“Life is art and art is life,” Litman said. “In Port Washington, we’re collectively shaping the canvas of our lives. This is just the beginning.”