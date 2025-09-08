Covert Avenue Street Fair returns for 30th year this Oct.

The Covert Avenue Street Fair is set to mark its third decade on Oct. 4.

“The community looks forward to it every year. It’s a wonderful day,” said Rene Jorglewich, co-president of the Covert Avenue Chamber of Commerce. “You get to be with your friends and family.”

The fair, which runs from Tulip Avenue to Cisney Avenue on Covert Avenue, will host close to 200 vendors, with a focus on supporting storefronts that call the avenue home. Jorglewich said the event will also bring a day of family fun, with a lengthy list of activities and entertainment for people to participate in pursuing the street.

“There’s​​ an array of vendors. It’s all of the [Covert Avenue] storefronts, as well as about 80 other vendors and anywhere from eight to 10 food trucks,” Jorglewich said. “We have pickles, zeppoles, lemonade and pretzels. There’s inflatable rides for the kids, as well as crafts, clothes, memorabilia, pumpkin patch and raffles where people have an opportunity to win a free trip to Jamaica.”

She said there will also be live music, DJs and dance performances throughout the day.

Jorglewich said the goal of the fair, much like the goal of the chamber itself, is to bring together the Floral Park and Stuart Manor communities and businesses that are connected by their shared Covert Avenue.

“The Covert Avenue Chamber was created because there are two villages and one avenue. One side of the street is Floral Park, the other side is Stuart Manor,” Jorglewich said. “This chamber was created to unite our storefronts, our businesses, to strengthen our commerce, our communities and to bring these two villages together.”

She said the chamber’s intent is to give back to that community to achieve that goal.

“It’s created to give back to the community,” Jorglewich said. “The community supports our businesses all year long. This is a day when our businesses come out. We thank our community, we celebrate our villages together. It brings families and children a day of just really taking in where people live and bringing people together.”

The fair’s rain date is set for Oct. 18.

